Season statistics highlight big drops in Ducati’s MotoGP dominance in 2025

The 2025 MotoGP season proved to be Ducati's second-best in the premier class, though there were significant signs that the challenge it faces is getting stronger.

After winning all but one grand prix last season, Ducati faced a difficult task in upholding that level of domination in a 2025 season that saw its rivals grow in strength.

The arrival of Marc Marquez to its factory team was a major power play that ultimately ensured a fourth successive riders’ world title was a guarantee.

Across the 2025 season, Ducati scored 17 victories from 22 rounds, which works out to a 77.27% win rate.

By Ducati’s lofty standards, that is a considerable drop from the 95% win rate it achieved in 2024 after sweeping to 19 victories from 20 rounds.

However, a late-season injury for Ducati’s most prolific winner, Marc Marquez, does throw a caveat into this statistic.

Of the five grands prix Ducati didn't win, Aprilia was victorious in four (Britain, Australia, Portugal, Valencia), while Honda scooped up the other in a wet French Grand Prix.

Across sprints and grands prix, Ducati managed a total of 44 podiums, while its grand prix rostrum run now extends to 88 races.

That is an all-time record in MotoGP and dates back to the Aragon Grand Prix in 2021, when Pecco Bagnaia scored his maiden victory in a tense battle with Marc Marquez.

Four Ducati riders won races for Ducati out of its roster of six, with Marc Marquez leading that list on 11: seven of those were consecutive.

Alex Marquez, who was runner-up in the standings, managed three on the Gresini-run GP24, while Bagnaia had two on the GP25 and rookie Fermin Aldeguer had one on the GP24.

Bagnaia’s win rate saw a huge dip in 2025 compared to 2024. Last year, he tallied up 11 grand prix victories to strike a 55% win rate. That fell to just 9% in 2025.

Of Ducati’s full-time roster, only Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 failed to win races in 2025. However, they did achieve several podiums, which ensured all six Ducatis saw the rostrum at least once.

Ducati locked out the podium seven times in 2025, but that is half of what it managed in 2024.

The brand’s roster did shrink from eight bikes to six for 2025, after Pramac switched to Yamaha, which helps explain some of these dips.

The factory Ducati squad achieved its third triple crown in MotoGP, after 2007 and 2022.