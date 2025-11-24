Towing in MotoGP “for your mind" - but "technically worse”

Luca Marini believes that deliberately searching for a tow during a MotoGP time attack offers no technical advantage and actually hurts performance.

The Honda rider argues that with today’s aero-dependent machines, riding in clean air is always faster, with any gain from following another rider coming only from the psychological boost of having a target to chase.

“I think that following somebody is something for your mind, but technically it's worse,” Marini said.

“Because now with the aero, the bike works better if you are alone.”

Marini added that even if a rider feels more motivated when lining up behind another competitor for a time-attack lap, the loss of downforce and front-end stability from the dirty air makes it counter-productive.

“If you need something extra for your mind, your motivation or something else, it's good to follow somebody for the qualifying lap. But if you are alone, the bike expresses itself best.

“So I think for trying to make a pole position it's always better to go alone.”

The Italian pointed out that riders often set an impressive lap while following someone else, only to beat it later when riding alone.

Further proof that following closely is detrimental can also be seen in the gap between riders during MotoGP races.

“When we make a race, the gap is like one second between one bike and another because the bike starts to work better when you are quite far from the guy in front of you,” Marini said.

As well as the loss of aero, front tyre temperature, and therefore pressure, rises when riding in the hot air behind another machine.

That's almost always a disadvantage, although in cool conditions - such as the Valencia finale - following closely helped maintain front tyre temperature.