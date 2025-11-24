Towing in MotoGP “for your mind" - but "technically worse”

Chasing a tow in MotoGP may offer a psychological boost, but it's a technical disadvantage.

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Luca Marini believes that deliberately searching for a tow during a MotoGP time attack offers no technical advantage and actually hurts performance.

The Honda rider argues that with today’s aero-dependent machines, riding in clean air is always faster, with any gain from following another rider coming only from the psychological boost of having a target to chase.

“I think that following somebody is something for your mind, but technically it's worse,” Marini said.

“Because now with the aero, the bike works better if you are alone.”

Marini added that even if a rider feels more motivated when lining up behind another competitor for a time-attack lap, the loss of downforce and front-end stability from the dirty air makes it counter-productive.

“If you need something extra for your mind, your motivation or something else, it's good to follow somebody for the qualifying lap. But if you are alone, the bike expresses itself best.

“So I think for trying to make a pole position it's always better to go alone.”

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

The Italian pointed out that riders often set an impressive lap while following someone else, only to beat it later when riding alone.

Further proof that following closely is detrimental can also be seen in the gap between riders during MotoGP races.

“When we make a race, the gap is like one second between one bike and another because the bike starts to work better when you are quite far from the guy in front of you,” Marini said.

As well as the loss of aero, front tyre temperature, and therefore pressure, rises when riding in the hot air behind another machine.

That's almost always a disadvantage, although in cool conditions - such as the Valencia finale - following closely helped maintain front tyre temperature.

In this article

Luca Marini: Towing in MotoGP “for your mind, but technically worse”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
North West 200 reports major “economic benefit” after 2025 edition
4m ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
The McLaren-Lando Norris message that had Helmut Marko laughing
11m ago
Marko laughed at McLaren's suggestion
F1 News
Brutal Lando Norris take after Max Verstappen ‘game’ backfires
58m ago
Norris lost the lead to Verstappen at the start
WSBK News
WorldSBK “good guy” follows Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea at Yamaha
1h ago
Xavi Vierge, Toprak Razgatlioglu at 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff committed to Mercedes F1 team despite selling stake
1h ago
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP winner makes bold rookie of the year claim for 2026
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP Feature
Two non-Ducati riders delivered the biggest MotoGP 2025 turnarounds
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi
F1 Feature
Lewis Hamilton’s all-time F1 low? Las Vegas GP winners and losers
1h ago
Hamilton had a miserable weekend in Las Vegas
MotoGP News
Season statistics highlight big drops in Ducati’s MotoGP dominance in 2025
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell explains what caused “painful” Las Vegas GP pace collapse
3h ago
George Russell