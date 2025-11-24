Former MotoGP rider identifies prospects who have ‘shown they are ready’

Former MotoGP rider and current Intact GP Moto2 team boss Tom Luthi believes Manu Gonzalez and Senna Agius “are ready” to be successful in the premier class.

The 2026 MotoGP season will see two rookies on the grid in reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira and triple World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

At one stage during the summer, Manu Gonzalez was being considered for a step to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha alongside Razgatlioglu.

However, he will remain in Moto2 next year, having finished runner-up in the class in 2025.

Does Intact GP have MotoGP’s next star rookies?

In an interview with Speedweek, Luthi believes Gonzalez and team-mate Senna Agius, who won the British and Australian Grands Prix this year, have shown they are ready to be competitive in MotoGP.

“We have two completely different characters in the Moto2 team,” Luthi said.

“Senna is still very young. He doesn’t have that much experience yet, but he has enormous talent.

“He’s already doing a lot of things right and is operating at an incredibly high level.”

“Working with him is exciting. He gains new experiences every day and is improving. He's becoming more and more grounded – both in the class and within the team.

“I find it really exciting to take these steps with him.

“On the other hand, we have Manuel, who is very experienced. He's very composed and knows where he wants to go.

“With him, it's all about the details. With Senna, however, we're often working on bigger things.

“Manu is a workhorse.

“He knows every detail and analyses everything down to the smallest detail.

“He knows exactly what he wants and what needs to be done.

“With this consistent work ethic, he has made his way up from the Supersport category to Moto2.

“He is now so experienced here that it no longer matters which path ultimately led him here.”

He added: “Both have already won Moto2 races; that shows they are ready.”

Gonzalez tested MotoGP machinery earlier this year, when he was given a chance to ride the Trackhouse Aprilia at Aragon.