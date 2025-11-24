Former MotoGP rider identifies prospects who have ‘shown they are ready’

Two Moto2 winners have been eyed up as MotoGP-ready

Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Portuguese Moto2
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Portuguese Moto2
© Gold and Goose

Former MotoGP rider and current Intact GP Moto2 team boss Tom Luthi believes Manu Gonzalez and Senna Agius “are ready” to be successful in the premier class.

The 2026 MotoGP season will see two rookies on the grid in reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira and triple World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

At one stage during the summer, Manu Gonzalez was being considered for a step to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha alongside Razgatlioglu.

However, he will remain in Moto2 next year, having finished runner-up in the class in 2025.

Does Intact GP have MotoGP’s next star rookies?

In an interview with Speedweek, Luthi believes Gonzalez and team-mate Senna Agius, who won the British and Australian Grands Prix this year, have shown they are ready to be competitive in MotoGP.

“We have two completely different characters in the Moto2 team,” Luthi said.

“Senna is still very young. He doesn’t have that much experience yet, but he has enormous talent.

“He’s already doing a lot of things right and is operating at an incredibly high level.”

“Working with him is exciting. He gains new experiences every day and is improving. He's becoming more and more grounded – both in the class and within the team.

“I find it really exciting to take these steps with him.

“On the other hand, we have Manuel, who is very experienced. He's very composed and knows where he wants to go.

“With him, it's all about the details. With Senna, however, we're often working on bigger things.

“Manu is a workhorse.

“He knows every detail and analyses everything down to the smallest detail.

“He knows exactly what he wants and what needs to be done.

“With this consistent work ethic, he has made his way up from the Supersport category to Moto2.

“He is now so experienced here that it no longer matters which path ultimately led him here.”

He added: “Both have already won Moto2 races; that shows they are ready.”

Gonzalez tested MotoGP machinery earlier this year, when he was given a chance to ride the Trackhouse Aprilia at Aragon. 

In this article

Former MotoGP rider identifies prospects who have ‘shown they are ready’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
North West 200 reports major “economic benefit” after 2025 edition
26m ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
The McLaren-Lando Norris message that had Helmut Marko laughing
33m ago
Marko laughed at McLaren's suggestion
F1 News
Brutal Lando Norris take after Max Verstappen ‘game’ backfires
1h ago
Norris lost the lead to Verstappen at the start
WSBK News
WorldSBK “good guy” follows Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea at Yamaha
1h ago
Xavi Vierge, Toprak Razgatlioglu at 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff committed to Mercedes F1 team despite selling stake
1h ago
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP winner makes bold rookie of the year claim for 2026
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP Feature
Two non-Ducati riders delivered the biggest MotoGP 2025 turnarounds
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi
F1 Feature
Lewis Hamilton’s all-time F1 low? Las Vegas GP winners and losers
2h ago
Hamilton had a miserable weekend in Las Vegas
MotoGP News
Season statistics highlight big drops in Ducati’s MotoGP dominance in 2025
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell explains what caused “painful” Las Vegas GP pace collapse
4h ago
George Russell