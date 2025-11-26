Jorge Martin inspired by Marc Marquez’s "great" MotoGP comeback, Bezzecchi “a completely different rider”

Outgoing MotoGP champion Jorge Martin says he’s inspired by Marc Marquez’s “great” comeback this season, “I know I can do it also”.

Upon collecting his MotoGP world champion’s trophy at the end-of-season FIM Awards, Marc Marquez said: “I hope this comeback helps a lot of people as inspiration for their lives, and to never give up.”

One of those inspired by Marquez’s return to the top, a record six-years after his previous title and after enduring career-threatening injuries, is outgoing champion Jorge Martin.

“For sure it's a good example of a great comeback,” Martin told MotoGP.com. “I don't want to compare myself to Marc. He's completely a different person, and a different rider. But I know I can do it also.”

The first MotoGP-era champion from a non-factory team, Martin achieved factory status by moving from Pramac to Aprilia.

But his title defence was effectively over before it had even begun, due to a pair of pre-season injuries.

Worse was to follow with eleven rib fractures and lung damage on his comeback in Qatar, then a displaced collarbone fracture after colliding with his own team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in Japan.

Jorge Martin “a completely different rider" to Bezzecchi

As well as his injuries, Martin had to admit defeat during an early contract battle with Aprilia, before finishing the season with just 34 points.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi led the factory to its best MotoGP season of three grand prix victories, three Sprint victories, third in the riders’ standings and second in the constructors’.

“I’m for sure really happy for Aprilia, and for Marco. They are an amazing group, let's say, together. But it doesn't mean that if it works for Marco, will work for me,” said Martin, who took a best result of fourth in between his injuries.

“I am a completely different rider and I need time to get used to the bike. I think the potential of the bike is great. My potential is great. We just need to put it together.

“It's a pity that I crashed again in Japan because I felt super good in the Misano test, for example. And I feel that day by day I was getting more and more confident.

“So now we have to erase a bit this last injury and continue the progression that we were coming with.”

“I have to thank Aprilia"

After Marc Marquez’s Mandalika injury, Aprilia won three of the final four grands prix, including double podiums at Phillip Island and Valencia.

As such, history probably won’t judge Martin’s earlier attempt to trigger a release clause in his contract kindly, but the 27-year-old insists it is now all in the past.

“I have to thank Aprilia because I can see, now, they understand my situation," he said.

"We know exactly which is the plan and we are together in this. For me, my philosophy now, is that when I take a decision, I will go for that decision until the end.

“I think I have an amazing group with me that will fight for me and we will see what happens in the future, but now I am an Aprilia rider. This is my decision, and I will fight for it until the end.”

After following Aprilia’s advice to pit earlier on his injury return at the Valencia season finale, Martin was 16th fastest (+0.621) at the post-race test.

Valencia MotoGP Test: Fastest lap time vs 'Average' lap time for each rider (slow laps excluded).
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

