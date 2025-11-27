HRC’s MotoGP technical manager, Mikihiko Kawase, has called Honda’s climb up the concessions ladder for 2026 as “the logical next step on our return to the top”.

Honda won ten MotoGP riders’ titles between 2002-2019 with Valentino Rossi (2), Nicky Hayden (1), Casey Stoner (1) and Marc Marquez (6).

But the RCV’s success went into a steep decline following Marquez’s Jerez 2020 arm injuries, with only five race wins since.

The slump deepened in 2024 when Marquez left to join Gresini Ducati.

Remaining last in the constructors’ standings but on a new low of just 75 points, the factory squad also lost title sponsor Repsol on its way to bottom of the teams’ ranking. The top RCV rider, Johann Zarco, was just 17th in the riders’ classification.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But behind the scenes Honda was already using MotoGP’s revised A, B, C, D concession system to rebuild its project.

Honda rose above Yamaha in the constructors’ standings and finished the year on 285 points, enough to reach the 35% threshold required to climb from category D to C.

“It is the logical next step on our return to the top, something we must do,” Kawase said of losing the full range of D-rank development freedom.

“Of course there are some limitations with reduced tyres for testing, no time with the Grand Prix riders and more limitations with engine development.”

New Honda aero, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Even more critical in 2026"

That shift will place even greater importance on HRC’s test team, now led by Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.

“The Test Team, boosted by the addition of Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro, have done a great job this season and their role will be even more critical in 2026 as we have even less room for doubt when it comes to bringing new parts to a race weekend,” he explained.

Inside HRC, resources will soon be split between the 2026 machine and development of the brand-new 850cc machine for 2027.

“We believe that the allocation of development resources between the ’26 and ’27 [850cc] models will become clearer quickly, allowing for better project management and more efficient development,” Kawase said.

Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Having won a wet grand prix with Zarco at Le Mans this year, plus three dry podiums (Zarco at Silverstone, Joan Mir at Motegi and Sepang), Kawase was asked for next year’s targets:

“Our objective is to continue fighting consistently for the top five as we did at the end of last year. To keep making improvements and fight for the podium when it is there,” he said.

“MotoGP is always moving forward; everyone is always getting faster so we must continue to work to our maximum.

“2026 will be the last year of the 1,000cc and we want to achieve the best results possible with the Honda RC213V.

“Development is already underway for 2026, working to continue refining and looking for more performance in all areas.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT