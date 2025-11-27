Rather than new parts or set-up, Pedro Acosta credits a change in his mentality for the dramatic second-half turnaround in his MotoGP season.

A double world champion in the smaller categories, Acosta had made an immediate impact on MotoGP with podiums in his second and third premier-class races.

His rookie 2024 season at Tech3 ended with nine rostrums and sixth overall, setting expectations for a step towards wins and a title challenge with the official KTM team in 2025.

Instead, the opening eleven rounds brought no podiums, growing frustration and a slump to eighth in the standings.

Indeed, new Tech3 signing Maverick Vinales often looked the stronger RC16 rider, until a Sachsenring shoulder injury wrecked his season.

But everything changed from round twelve at Brno, where Acosta's double podium launched him into a run of twelve rostrums (Sprint and GP) across the final eleven rounds, lifting him to fourth in the championship.

So what changed?

Acosta, who held important mid-season meetings with KTM management, insists the turnaround came from himself, not the RC16.

Pedro Acosta, KTM, Valencia MotoGP Sprint

"It doesn't matter if you cry for something you don't have"

“I think what became better was the person,” Acosta explained. “Because if you check the bike, we didn't change that much.

“Okay, we changed the fairing in Austria. It's true that we started to be more consistent from then, inside the top five.

“But I think what changed most was my mental side. I realised that it doesn't matter if you cry for something that you don't have, because nothing will change.

“For this, I was starting to focus more on myself, trying not to make mistakes, trying to be more professional, and trying to put everything together.

“Because I was potentially making time, but I was falling down. I was fast, but then I’d crash on lap two. Maybe I wanted it too much, I tried too hard, and then I crashed.

“I can't count how many moments in this season that I lost a good opportunity to be in the top five because of a crash.

“For this, sometimes it's better to make one step back, chill a bit, and see the situation from the outside."

Acosta suffered the most falls of any KTM rider this season, with 21 accidents.

“Now I'm not making any expectations of my weekends. I just jump on the bike on Friday and work until I'm competitive," he continued.

“Australia was a good example. Normally, I'm never really competitive there. But I made a good qualifying, achieved a sprint podium, and I wasn't making many mistakes during the weekend.

“Sometimes it's better to take a step back, start to get confidence, confidence, confidence, confidence. And arrive at a moment when you more or less have everything on the table to catch what you want.

“I think we made a really good mental step.”

Acosta’s 208 points during the second half of the season were beaten only by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, with 223.