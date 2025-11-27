Pedro Acosta reveals key to 2025 MotoGP turnaround: “Maybe I wanted it too much”

Pedro Acosta realised "it doesn't matter if you cry for something that you don't have" during MotoGP 2025.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test

Rather than new parts or set-up, Pedro Acosta credits a change in his mentality for the dramatic second-half turnaround in his MotoGP season.

A double world champion in the smaller categories, Acosta had made an immediate impact on MotoGP with podiums in his second and third premier-class races.

His rookie 2024 season at Tech3 ended with nine rostrums and sixth overall, setting expectations for a step towards wins and a title challenge with the official KTM team in 2025.

Instead, the opening eleven rounds brought no podiums, growing frustration and a slump to eighth in the standings. 

Indeed, new Tech3 signing Maverick Vinales often looked the stronger RC16 rider, until a Sachsenring shoulder injury wrecked his season.

But everything changed from round twelve at Brno, where Acosta's double podium launched him into a run of twelve rostrums (Sprint and GP) across the final eleven rounds, lifting him to fourth in the championship.

So what changed?

Acosta, who held important mid-season meetings with KTM management, insists the turnaround came from himself, not the RC16.

Pedro Acosta, KTM, Valencia MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, KTM, Valencia MotoGP Sprint

"It doesn't matter if you cry for something you don't have"

“I think what became better was the person,” Acosta explained. “Because if you check the bike, we didn't change that much.

“Okay, we changed the fairing in Austria. It's true that we started to be more consistent from then, inside the top five.

“But I think what changed most was my mental side. I realised that it doesn't matter if you cry for something that you don't have, because nothing will change.

“For this, I was starting to focus more on myself, trying not to make mistakes, trying to be more professional, and trying to put everything together.

“Because I was potentially making time, but I was falling down. I was fast, but then I’d crash on lap two. Maybe I wanted it too much, I tried too hard, and then I crashed.

“I can't count how many moments in this season that I lost a good opportunity to be in the top five because of a crash.

“For this, sometimes it's better to make one step back, chill a bit, and see the situation from the outside."

Acosta suffered the most falls of any KTM rider this season, with 21 accidents.

“Now I'm not making any expectations of my weekends. I just jump on the bike on Friday and work until I'm competitive," he continued.

“Australia was a good example. Normally, I'm never really competitive there. But I made a good qualifying, achieved a sprint podium, and I wasn't making many mistakes during the weekend.

“Sometimes it's better to take a step back, start to get confidence, confidence, confidence, confidence. And arrive at a moment when you more or less have everything on the table to catch what you want.

“I think we made a really good mental step.”

Acosta’s 208 points during the second half of the season were beaten only by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, with 223.

Pedro Acosta reveals key to 2025 MotoGP turnaround: “Maybe I wanted it too much”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK Results
November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results, Thursday
5m ago
Alex Lowes, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Why Charles Leclerc won’t advise Lewis Hamilton during tough Ferrari season
15m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco targets “random” opportunities in 2027 MotoGP shake-up
25m ago
Johann Zarco
F1 News
Carlos Sainz names Sky’s F1 analysts as he proposes drastic stewarding idea
43m ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Why Carmen Jorda is making shock return to F1 in new Alpine role
46m ago
Jorda will support Alpine's F1 Academy entry

More News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea Honda WorldSBK debut delayed due to injury
53m ago
Jonathan Rea. Credit: Honda HRC.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains cryptic ‘next season’ remark
1h ago
Hamilton was not in a hugely talkative mood
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers blow to Christian Horner’s Aston Martin chances
1h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
“Proud” of Marc Marquez, “painful” for Pecco: Ducati sums up its MotoGP season
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
Isle of Man TT and MotoGP names featured on new WorldSBK class entry list
2h ago
Yamaha R7. Credit: Yamaha.