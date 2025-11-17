Full ranking: Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco ended the 2025 season as MotoGP’s most frequent faller, recording 28 official accidents across the 22-round campaign.

The tally was almost double his 2024 total and matches the number that rookie Pedro Acosta posted last season, albeit with two fewer events last year.

“I feel disappointed to have missed so many points in the second half of the year,” admitted Zarco, who took an emotional home victory at Le Mans and backed it up with another ‘early’ podium at Silverstone.

“I'm usually a rider who is pretty constant. And I was not, I crashed a lot. So I’m disappointed with these mistakes and losing so many points.

“But if I think like yin and yang – and because of the French victory I had to struggle after – I don't want to remove the French victory!

“It was a good lesson. After the win and the podium in Silverstone I didn't expect to struggle that much but it was a good experience.

“Next year, I really want to control all along the 22 races – because it’s the first year we do 22 – and you can feel on the body and mind that staying fresh all the time is not that easy.”

Despite the high crash count, Zarco hung on to top Honda honours in twelfth overall, six points clear of Luca Marini.

Marini, by contrast, fell just three times this season (although his year was heavily disrupted by injuries from a superbike testing accident at Suzuka).

The official MotoGP accident tally only includes grand prix sessions and does not count crashes during tests.

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller was closest to Zarco with 25 falls this season, followed by title runner-up Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) tied on 23.

Joan Mir was Honda’s second-highest faller on 22, while Acosta logged 21 at KTM and triple grand prix winner Marco Bezzecchi 19 on the Aprilia.

At the opposite end of the scale, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio suffered the fewest crashes of any rider completing the full season - just five - despite repeatedly battling an inconsistent front end on the Ducati GP25.

World champion Marc Marquez, who fell 29 times in his final Honda season and then 24 times at Gresini in 2024, posted a mid-table 14 accidents this year, although he missed the final four rounds through injury.

Fabio Quartararo registered the final official MotoGP fall of the season, at 14:38, on Sunday. It was his 13th of the year.

Partly due to wet race day weather, the notoriously tricky Le Mans circuit produced the most accidents per event with 70 spills in all classes (still well below the 118 falls at the track in 2021).

Lusail in Qatar saw the fewest falls this season, at 27.

The full 2025 rider ranking can be seen below…

2025 MotoGP falls list Rider Falls Johann Zarco (Honda) 28 Jack Miller (Yamaha) 25 Alex Marquez (Ducati) 23 Franco Morbidelli (Ducati)* 23 Joan Mir (Honda)* 22 Pedro Acosta (KTM) 21 Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) 19 Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati) 17 Brad Binder (KTM) 17 Ai Ogura (Aprilia)* 16 Enea Bastianini (KTM)* 15 Marc Marquez (Ducati)* 14 Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 13 Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)* 12 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 11 Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha)* 10 Miguel Oliveira (Yamaha)* 9 Alex Rins (Yamaha) 9 Somkiat Chantra (Honda)* 8 Jorge Martin (Aprilia)* 8 Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)* 7 Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) 5 Maverick Vinales (KTM)* 5 Pol Espargaro (KTM)* 3 Luca Marini (Honda)* 3 Aleix Espargaro (Honda)* 2 Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)* 2 Nicolo Bulega (Ducati)* 1 Michele Pirro (Ducati)* 1