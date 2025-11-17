Full ranking: Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list

Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list with 28 accidents

Zarco tops the 2025 MotoGP falls list, Fabio di Giannantonio records the fewest crashes of the full-time grid.

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco ended the 2025 season as MotoGP’s most frequent faller, recording 28 official accidents across the 22-round campaign.

The tally was almost double his 2024 total and matches the number that rookie Pedro Acosta posted last season, albeit with two fewer events last year.

“I feel disappointed to have missed so many points in the second half of the year,” admitted Zarco, who took an emotional home victory at Le Mans and backed it up with another ‘early’ podium at Silverstone.

“I'm usually a rider who is pretty constant. And I was not, I crashed a lot. So I’m disappointed with these mistakes and losing so many points.

“But if I think like yin and yang – and because of the French victory I had to struggle after – I don't want to remove the French victory!

“It was a good lesson. After the win and the podium in Silverstone I didn't expect to struggle that much but it was a good experience.

“Next year, I really want to control all along the 22 races – because it’s the first year we do 22 – and you can feel on the body and mind that staying fresh all the time is not that easy.”

Despite the high crash count, Zarco hung on to top Honda honours in twelfth overall, six points clear of Luca Marini.

Marini, by contrast, fell just three times this season (although his year was heavily disrupted by injuries from a superbike testing accident at Suzuka).

The official MotoGP accident tally only includes grand prix sessions and does not count crashes during tests.

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller was closest to Zarco with 25 falls this season, followed by title runner-up Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) tied on 23.

Joan Mir was Honda’s second-highest faller on 22, while Acosta logged 21 at KTM and triple grand prix winner Marco Bezzecchi 19 on the Aprilia.

At the opposite end of the scale, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio suffered the fewest crashes of any rider completing the full season - just five - despite repeatedly battling an inconsistent front end on the Ducati GP25.

World champion Marc Marquez, who fell 29 times in his final Honda season and then 24 times at Gresini in 2024, posted a mid-table 14 accidents this year, although he missed the final four rounds through injury.

Fabio Quartararo registered the final official MotoGP fall of the season, at 14:38, on Sunday. It was his 13th of the year.

Partly due to wet race day weather, the notoriously tricky Le Mans circuit produced the most accidents per event with 70 spills in all classes (still well below the 118 falls at the track in 2021). 

Lusail in Qatar saw the fewest falls this season, at 27.

The full 2025 rider ranking can be seen below…

2025 MotoGP falls list

RiderFalls
Johann Zarco (Honda)28
Jack Miller (Yamaha)25
Alex Marquez (Ducati)23
Franco Morbidelli (Ducati)*23
Joan Mir (Honda)*22
Pedro Acosta (KTM)21
Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia)19
Fermin Aldeguer (Ducati)17
Brad Binder (KTM)17
Ai Ogura (Aprilia)*16
Enea Bastianini (KTM)*15
Marc Marquez (Ducati)*14
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)13
Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)*12
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)11
Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha)*10
Miguel Oliveira (Yamaha)*9
Alex Rins (Yamaha)9
Somkiat Chantra (Honda)*8
Jorge Martin (Aprilia)*8
Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)*7
Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati)5
Maverick Vinales (KTM)*5
Pol Espargaro (KTM)*3
Luca Marini (Honda)*3
Aleix Espargaro (Honda)*2
Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)*2
Nicolo Bulega (Ducati)*1
Michele Pirro (Ducati)*1

* Did not compete in all 22 rounds.

Full ranking: Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
Isle of Man TT veteran launches new team for 2026 races
33m ago
Conor Cummins, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s relationship with Lando Norris ‘better than ever’ amid F1 title fight
46m ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hopes 2025 MotoGP title comeback ‘inspires people to never give up’
57m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP awards
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “We’ll put this bike in the cellar”, "excited to see" what Toprak Razgatlioglu can do
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Moto2 title pressure wasn’t eased on new Honda star after signing MotoGP deal
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2

More News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher launches fresh attack on Lance Stroll: “Face reality”
2h ago
Lance Stroll
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP 2025’s biggest surprise may well be Aprilia’s next franchise hero
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list with 28 accidents
3h ago
Johann Zarco
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone names ‘chaotic’ F1 team as potential destination for Christian Horner
3h ago
Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.