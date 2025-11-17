Alex Rins has warned his Yamaha team-mates that “it will be easy to make mistakes” developing the V4 MotoGP bike and insists “we need to stay more together than ever”.

Yamaha announced last weekend that the Valencia Grand Prix was the final outing of its inline-four MotoGP bike, as it focuses fully now on the V4 project.

Its four race riders will ride the bike on Tuesday at the post-season Valencia test, marking the second time this year that has happened.

The V4 has completed three wildcards with Augusto Fernandez, where he complained of ongoing front-end issues, while the bike’s engine remains turned down.

Alex Rins makes call for unity among Yamaha riders on V4 development

Ahead of Tuesday’s test, Alex Rins has called on Yamaha’s riders to be united in its feedback on the V4 as it will be easy to go in the wrong direction.

“I mean, right now, there is a completely new project,” he said.

“We need to choose the correct pieces. It will be very easy to make mistakes.

“So, we need to pay a lot of attention. All the riders need to go in one way to improve.

“We need to stay more together than ever to find, as fast as possible, the correct path.”

Rins was 14th in last Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix, as he battled high tyre wear.

“This last race was quite demanding,” he added.

“It was quite difficult to manage, because of the rear tyre, the degradation.

“A little bit the same topic as the last one in Portimao.

“This weekend for us was a little bit hard, but I think I was able to manage in a good way.

“We finished a difficult season with a lot of lessons, a lot of improvements on my personal side and with my team.

“Now, a new chapter starts. From now on, we are going to focus on the V4, and let’s see what we are able to do. But I’m super excited to jump on the bike.”