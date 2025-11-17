Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola reacts to Marco Bezzecchi’s Valencia MotoGP win

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Massimo Rivola joked that the Italian MotoGP squad “for once can enjoy Sunday” after winning the Valencia Grand Prix, as “normally at the end of the season we are shit”.

Marco Bezzecchi wrapped up the 2025 season with his third victory of the campaign, after fending off Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez by just 0.686s from pole position.

It marked Aprilia’s first back-to-back wins in the premier class, and its first 1-2 since the 2023 Catalan Grand Prix.

The win capped off Aprilia’s best season in MotoGP, as it scored four victories overall, finished runner-up in the manufacturer’s standings and was third in the riders’ with Bezzecchi.

Reflecting on the final round of the year, Aprilia CEO Rivola said: “Finally, because normally at the end of the season we are pretty shit.

“So, for once, we can enjoy the Sunday night in Valencia.

“But, honestly, I have to say, apart from Sepang, in the last five races we were quite strong.

“And that is a super positive trend, also if we think about the test on Tuesday, which is super important, but also next year.

“Clearly, it’s not something we are used to, but we want to be used to it.”

Since the summer break, Aprilia positioned itself as Ducati’s nearest rival, something Rivola attributes to Bezzecchi’s form, but also to technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini.

“For sure, the combination of Marco and the team was something that made the difference,” he added.

“I don’t know if it was useful to Raul and Ai [Ogura], but for sure, I find in Marco one of the keys.

“Obviously, he is the one who rides the bike, but there is a team behind him.

“I think also the key is starting from the beginning of the season with Fabiano, building the new Aprilia.”

Bezzecchi’s third win of the season saw him win a bet with Rivola on Sunday, with the former now taking his 2025 RS-GP home with him.

Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
3m ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins issues warning to Yamaha MotoGP team-mates ahead of V4 test
26m ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Pirelli make drastic Qatar GP change amid F1 tyre concerns
1h ago
Qatar GP start
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas backs Lewis Hamilton to come good at Ferrari despite slow start
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP Feature
MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari accused of “undermining” drivers after John Elkann criticism
2h ago
John Elkann
MotoGP News
MotoGP race winner leaves paddock “sad to see I have a lot of potential”
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
2h ago
The start of Las Vegas 2024
MotoGP News
When will Pecco Bagnaia begin 2027 MotoGP talks with Ducati?
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP