Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’

Aprilia’s Massimo Rivola joked that the Italian MotoGP squad “for once can enjoy Sunday” after winning the Valencia Grand Prix, as “normally at the end of the season we are shit”.

Marco Bezzecchi wrapped up the 2025 season with his third victory of the campaign, after fending off Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez by just 0.686s from pole position.

It marked Aprilia’s first back-to-back wins in the premier class, and its first 1-2 since the 2023 Catalan Grand Prix.

The win capped off Aprilia’s best season in MotoGP, as it scored four victories overall, finished runner-up in the manufacturer’s standings and was third in the riders’ with Bezzecchi.

Reflecting on the final round of the year, Aprilia CEO Rivola said: “Finally, because normally at the end of the season we are pretty shit.

“So, for once, we can enjoy the Sunday night in Valencia.

“But, honestly, I have to say, apart from Sepang, in the last five races we were quite strong.

“And that is a super positive trend, also if we think about the test on Tuesday, which is super important, but also next year.

“Clearly, it’s not something we are used to, but we want to be used to it.”

Since the summer break, Aprilia positioned itself as Ducati’s nearest rival, something Rivola attributes to Bezzecchi’s form, but also to technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini.

“For sure, the combination of Marco and the team was something that made the difference,” he added.

“I don’t know if it was useful to Raul and Ai [Ogura], but for sure, I find in Marco one of the keys.

“Obviously, he is the one who rides the bike, but there is a team behind him.

“I think also the key is starting from the beginning of the season with Fabiano, building the new Aprilia.”

Bezzecchi’s third win of the season saw him win a bet with Rivola on Sunday, with the former now taking his 2025 RS-GP home with him.

