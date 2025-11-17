MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C

Honda’s jump from MotoGP concession rank D to C removes several key advantages, including private testing with race riders and in-season engine development.

Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Luca Marini’s seventh place in the Valencia finale means Honda has become the first MotoGP manufacturer to change concession ranking since the new A, B, C, D system of varying benefits was introduced at the start of 2024.

These are the technical perks that will change for Honda after reaching the 35% of maximum constructors’ points threshold during the 2025 season:

Private test tyres:

D: 260 tyres.

C: 220 tyres.

Private testing:

D: Test riders and race riders.

C: Test riders only.

GP test circuits available:

D: Any grand prix circuit.

C: Only three nominated circuits.

Wild-cards:

Unchanged: 6 per season.

Engine allocation per rider per season:

D: 10 engines.

C: 8 engines.

Engine development:

D: Modifications allowed during the season.

C: Frozen design.

Aero updates:

D: 2 per season.

C: 1 per season.

While Honda joins KTM and Aprilia in rank C, Ducati remains the only manufacturer in rank A (for those scoring 85% or more of the maximum constructors’ points). Yamaha is now alone in rank D.

For the two 2026 rookies, that means new LCR Honda rider and reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira will only be able to ride in official MotoGP tests (plus the Sepang Shakedown).

Meanwhile, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is also able to participate in private tests for Yamaha. The factory can also modify the design of its new V4 engine throughout the season.

The MotoGP concession rankings are recalculated twice per season over the following ‘windows’:

From the first event to the last event of the same season, giving the concession status for the start of the next season.

From the first event after the summer test ban to the last event before the summer test ban of the following season, giving the concession status for the remainder of that season.

MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
2m ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins issues warning to Yamaha MotoGP team-mates ahead of V4 test
26m ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Pirelli make drastic Qatar GP change amid F1 tyre concerns
1h ago
Qatar GP start
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas backs Lewis Hamilton to come good at Ferrari despite slow start
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP Feature
MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari accused of “undermining” drivers after John Elkann criticism
2h ago
John Elkann
MotoGP News
MotoGP race winner leaves paddock “sad to see I have a lot of potential”
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
2h ago
The start of Las Vegas 2024
MotoGP News
When will Pecco Bagnaia begin 2027 MotoGP talks with Ducati?
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP