MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C

Luca Marini’s seventh place in the Valencia finale means Honda has become the first MotoGP manufacturer to change concession ranking since the new A, B, C, D system of varying benefits was introduced at the start of 2024.

These are the technical perks that will change for Honda after reaching the 35% of maximum constructors’ points threshold during the 2025 season:

Private test tyres:

D: 260 tyres.

C: 220 tyres.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Private testing:

D: Test riders and race riders.

C: Test riders only.

GP test circuits available:

D: Any grand prix circuit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

C: Only three nominated circuits.

Wild-cards:

Unchanged: 6 per season.

Engine allocation per rider per season:

D: 10 engines.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

C: 8 engines.

Engine development:

D: Modifications allowed during the season.

C: Frozen design.

Aero updates:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

D: 2 per season.

C: 1 per season.

While Honda joins KTM and Aprilia in rank C, Ducati remains the only manufacturer in rank A (for those scoring 85% or more of the maximum constructors’ points). Yamaha is now alone in rank D.

For the two 2026 rookies, that means new LCR Honda rider and reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira will only be able to ride in official MotoGP tests (plus the Sepang Shakedown).

Meanwhile, reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is also able to participate in private tests for Yamaha. The factory can also modify the design of its new V4 engine throughout the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The MotoGP concession rankings are recalculated twice per season over the following ‘windows’:

From the first event to the last event of the same season, giving the concession status for the start of the next season.

From the first event after the summer test ban to the last event before the summer test ban of the following season, giving the concession status for the remainder of that season.