MotoGP race winner leaves paddock “sad to see I have a lot of potential”

Five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira admits he is “sad to see that I have a lot of potential in this paddock and I have to leave like this” after the Valencia Grand Prix.

The Portuguese rider lost his Pramac Yamaha ride earlier this year, after a performance clause was triggered to nullify the second season of his deal.

His spot has been taken by three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, while Miguel Oliveira moves over to the Turkish rider’s former BMW squad in the series.

Oliveira ended his final weekend in MotoGP in 11th, to complete the season with 43 points in 20th in the standings.

Reflecting on his race, he said: “We made a few adjustments for the warm-up, and I felt better.

“And the race was confirmation of that. I had very constant pace, good pace.

“Just starting so far back, happy enough to recover seven positions.

“It was a strong race, good finish, and a good way to say goodbye. Also, for the team, Jack [Miller] finished top 10; I was very close, so it was a good day.”

Oliveira made his MotoGP debut in 2019 with the Tech3 KTM squad and scored a maiden victory the following season.

He took all five of his MotoGP victories with KTM, the final of which came at the 2022 Thai Grand Prix.

Oliveira then spent two years on satellite Aprilia machinery in 2023 and 2024, with injury holding him back, before moving to Pramac Yamaha this season.

When asked about his emotions at the end of his final MotoGP race, Oliveira said: “Excited, sad, happy.

“It’s a little bit of a mix. I’m excited to be moving onto another paddock and taking on another challenge, which is as scary as it is exciting.

“I’m sad to see that I have a lot of potential in this paddock, and I have to leave like this.

“But that’s the emotion. But today was a good day, was a celebration day, and I’m happy enough to finish like this.”

Oliveira has been linked to an Aprilia test rider role, which he believes is still a possibility, though discussions are ongoing with BMW.