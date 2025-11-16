2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi converted pole to victory in a tense MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix ahead of Raul Fernandez, as Pecco Bagnaia was taken out on lap one.

After dominating the Portuguese Grand Prix a week ago from start to finish, Marco Bezzecchi put in another lights-to-flag performance in the 2025 season finale in Valencia.

This time, however, he had to push hard to the end as he came under massive pressure from Trackhouse Aprilia stablemate Raul Fernandez.

Fernandez, who withdrew from the Portugal round due to injury, was able to get as close as 0.4s at one stage of the race, but could do nothing to overhaul Bezzecchi at the chequered flag.

It marks Aprilia’s first 1-2 since the 2023 Catalan Grand Prix, while the marque celebrates back-to-back wins for the first time.

VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio ensured Ducati ended a difficult finale with a podium, after he bested KTM’s Pedro Acosta in the closing stages.

Sprint winner Alex Marquez could not replicate his Saturday form in the grand prix, and was dropped to sixth at the chequered flag after a last-lap overtake from team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.

Pecco Bagnaia’s miserable 2025 came to an end on the opening lap, after LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco wiped him out at Turn 5. He finishes the season fifth in the standings.

There was drama on the grid before lights out, after VR46’s Franco Morbidelli ran into the back of Honda wildcard Aleix Espargaro.

Morbidelli tried to start the race, but pulled in due to pain in his wrist. He has since been diagnosed with a fracture and is out of Tuesday's test.

Off the line, Bezzecchi grabbed the holeshot from pole ahead of Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio.

The top two, just as they did in the sprint, quickly pulled away from the chasing pack, as Fernandez passed Di Giannantonio for third on lap three at Turn 6.

On lap 11, Fernandez found a way through on Marquez, as the Gresini Ducati rider struggled to have frontrunning pace.

This battle gave Bezzecchi a 1.1s lead, though Fernandez steadily chipped into this and was just 0.4s behind with three laps to go.

But Bezzecchi held his nerve and took victory by just 0.686s.

Di Giannantonio was dumped out of the podium places early on, but rallied to pass Acosta on the penultimate lap for third.

The KTM rider had to settle for fourth, while Fermin Aldeguer got ahead of Marquez on the last lap for fifth.

Luca Marini finished seventh to ensure Honda moves up the concession rankings for the 2026 season, in a significant sign of the brand’s progress this year.

Brad Binder was eighth for KTM, with Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) and Enea Bastianini (Tech3 KTM) completing the top 10.

Miguel Oliveira’s final MotoGP outing ended in 11th for Pramac Yamaha, while Zarco was 12th on his LCR Honda after serving a long lap for the Bagnaia collision.

Joan Mir was 13th after his long lap for the clash with Marini in the sprint, while Alex Rins (Yamaha) and Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) took the final points.

Augusto Fernandez was 16th on the V4 Yamaha, while team-mate Fabio Quartararo crashed out of the points late on.

Honda wildcard Aleix Espargaro was a late retirement, while both Maverick Vinales (Tech3) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia) retired into the pits as a result of their onging injuries.

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse) crashed on lap seven.

