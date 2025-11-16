Franco Morbidelli injury revealed after bizarre start line crash

Franco Morbidelli has sustained a left hand injury after his crash before the start of the Valencia MotoGP.

Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, riders' parade. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, riders' parade. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Franco Morbidelli has been declared unfit at the Valencia MotoGP after a crash on the start line.

Morbidelli was rolling up to his grid position behind Aleix Espargaro when the HRC test rider stopped in his grid box.

The Italian was caught out by this, and hit the rear of Espargaro’s bike, which caused some damage to the RC213V.

For Morbidelli, the damage was more significant. He had to start the race from pit lane, and lost a chunk out of the left side of his fairing. More importantly, though, he damaged his left hand.

The VR46 Racing Team rider retired to the pits at the end of the first lap of the race and went to the medical centre, where a fracture in his left hand was detected. 

Morbidelli was not the only rider to retire in the pits, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales both cutting their respective return races short.

As a result of the injury, Morbidelli was declared unfit and he will not be able to test on Tuesday when the 2026 preseason begins at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Morbidelli’s VR46 Ducati teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, fared better in the final race of the season, taking third place thanks to a penultimate lap move on Pedro Acosta to secure his first double podium of the season after finishing third in Saturday’s Sprint.

The race was won by Marco Bezzecchi, who led the first Aprilia 1-2 since the Catalan Grand Prix in 2023 when Aleix Espargaro beat Maverick Vinales; Bezzecchi today being followed over the line by Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez.

Franco Morbidelli injury revealed after bizarre Valencia MotoGP start line crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP reaction LIVE UPDATES
15m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
20m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ex-F1 team boss thinks Oliver Bearman should replace Lewis Hamilton
30m ago
Bearman continues to be linked with Ferrari
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
30m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli injury revealed after bizarre start line crash
31m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, riders' parade. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
34m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results
45m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Valencia Moto2 - Race Results
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025 champion, Valencia
MotoGP News
Official: Yamaha commits to V4 engine for 2026 MotoGP season
1h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 News
Diogo Moreira wins the 2025 Moto2 World Championship ahead of MotoGP ascent
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.