Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

The final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

The 2025 MotoGP World Championship ends with Marc Marquez (1st), Alex Marquez (2nd) and Marco Bezzecchi (3rd) at the head of the standings.

Marc Marquez won his long-awaited ninth world title during his debut Ducati Lenovo season despite missing the final four rounds due to a shoulder injury in Mandalika.

Alex Marquez, riding a year-old GP24 at Gresini Ducati, then secured a historic Marquez family one-two at Sepang before Marco Bezzecchi handed Aprilia its best-ever position in the riders' standings in Saturday's Valencia Sprint.

The final day of the season saw KTM's Pedro Acosta secure fourth place over Marc's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, while Fabio di Giannantonio confirmed sixth ahead of VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who crashed on the warm-up lap.

Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) took a grand prix victory on his way to the Rookie of the Year title. Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha rider in ninth, during the Inline4 engine's final campaign.

Le Mans winner Johann Zarco (LCR) was the top Honda rider in 12th, one place ahead of HRC's Luca Marini...

Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)467(-78)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)353(-192)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)307(-238)
5=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)288(-257)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)262(-283)
7=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)231(-314)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*214(-331)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)201(-344)
10=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)172(-373)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)155(-390)
12=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)148(-397)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)142(-403)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)112(-433)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)96(-449)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*89(-456)
17^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)79(-466)
18˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)68(-477)
20=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)43(-502)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)29(-516)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*7(-538)
27=Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)2(-543)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP reaction LIVE UPDATES
17m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
22m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ex-F1 team boss thinks Oliver Bearman should replace Lewis Hamilton
32m ago
Bearman continues to be linked with Ferrari
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
32m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli injury revealed after bizarre start line crash
33m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, riders' parade. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
36m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results
47m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Valencia Moto2 - Race Results
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025 champion, Valencia
MotoGP News
Official: Yamaha commits to V4 engine for 2026 MotoGP season
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 News
Diogo Moreira wins the 2025 Moto2 World Championship ahead of MotoGP ascent
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.