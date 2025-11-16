The 2025 MotoGP World Championship ends with Marc Marquez (1st), Alex Marquez (2nd) and Marco Bezzecchi (3rd) at the head of the standings.

Marc Marquez won his long-awaited ninth world title during his debut Ducati Lenovo season despite missing the final four rounds due to a shoulder injury in Mandalika.

Alex Marquez, riding a year-old GP24 at Gresini Ducati, then secured a historic Marquez family one-two at Sepang before Marco Bezzecchi handed Aprilia its best-ever position in the riders' standings in Saturday's Valencia Sprint.

The final day of the season saw KTM's Pedro Acosta secure fourth place over Marc's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, while Fabio di Giannantonio confirmed sixth ahead of VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who crashed on the warm-up lap.

Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) took a grand prix victory on his way to the Rookie of the Year title. Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha rider in ninth, during the Inline4 engine's final campaign.

Le Mans winner Johann Zarco (LCR) was the top Honda rider in 12th, one place ahead of HRC's Luca Marini...

Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 467 (-78) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 353 (-192) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 307 (-238) 5 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 288 (-257) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 262 (-283) 7 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 231 (-314) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 214 (-331) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 201 (-344) 10 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 172 (-373) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 155 (-390) 12 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 148 (-397) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 142 (-403) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 112 (-433) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 96 (-449) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 89 (-456) 17 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 79 (-466) 18 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 68 (-477) 20 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 43 (-502) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 29 (-516) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 7 (-538) 27 = Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2 (-543)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

