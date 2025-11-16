Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
The final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.
The 2025 MotoGP World Championship ends with Marc Marquez (1st), Alex Marquez (2nd) and Marco Bezzecchi (3rd) at the head of the standings.
Marc Marquez won his long-awaited ninth world title during his debut Ducati Lenovo season despite missing the final four rounds due to a shoulder injury in Mandalika.
Alex Marquez, riding a year-old GP24 at Gresini Ducati, then secured a historic Marquez family one-two at Sepang before Marco Bezzecchi handed Aprilia its best-ever position in the riders' standings in Saturday's Valencia Sprint.
The final day of the season saw KTM's Pedro Acosta secure fourth place over Marc's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, while Fabio di Giannantonio confirmed sixth ahead of VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who crashed on the warm-up lap.
Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) took a grand prix victory on his way to the Rookie of the Year title. Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha rider in ninth, during the Inline4 engine's final campaign.
Le Mans winner Johann Zarco (LCR) was the top Honda rider in 12th, one place ahead of HRC's Luca Marini...
Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|467
|(-78)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|353
|(-192)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|307
|(-238)
|5
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|288
|(-257)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|262
|(-283)
|7
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|231
|(-314)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|214
|(-331)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|201
|(-344)
|10
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|172
|(-373)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|155
|(-390)
|12
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|148
|(-397)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|142
|(-403)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|112
|(-433)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|96
|(-449)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|89
|(-456)
|17
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|79
|(-466)
|18
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|68
|(-477)
|20
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|43
|(-502)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|29
|(-516)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|7
|(-538)
|27
|=
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|2
|(-543)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie