Fabio Quartararo explains Valencia MotoGP “to completely forget”

Fabio Quartararo crashed out of the final round of the 2025 MotoGP season

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says his MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix “was a race to completely forget”, after issues at the start were followed by a crash.

The 2021 world champion launched from sixth on the grid, but issues with his clutch, followed by his front ride height device not disengaging, dropped him outside of the top 10 in the early stages of Sunday’s race.

Fabio Quartararo was on for points, though, before he crashed on lap 24 of 27 at Turn 6 to register his first grand prix DNF since the Aragon Grand Prix.

“Well, the first four corners were a nightmare,” he said.

“I had an issue with the clutch. Then I didn’t disengage the front device until Turn 4.

“So, then I lost I don’t know how many positions. Then our pace was not there. So, a race to completely to forget.”

Quartararo says the crash was a result of him trying to push to catch Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini  ahead of him, though feels he didn’t do “anything strange”.

“Nothing,” he began when asked about what happened in the crash.

“I tried to push a bit more, but I didn’t think I did anything strange.

“But, just lost it in the last moment.

“I wanted to push, I wanted to see also my pace with used tyres.

“I was catching Bastianini a bit, but we were struggling to overtake and I was just trying to be as close as possible.

“But I finished closer to the ground than I did Bastianini.”

Quartararo ends the 2025 season ninth in the standings after scoring 201 points, which is 11 more than team-mates Alex Rins, Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller combined.

Yamaha also goes into next year as the only manufacturer still with full concessions, after finishing last in the manufacturers’ table.

Honda has moved up a concession ranking after Luca Marini was seventh on Sunday at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Fabio Quartararo explains Valencia MotoGP “to completely forget”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Toprak and I “feeling very similar” on MotoGP bike
44m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM fought “for nothing” in MotoGP 2025, “I want more”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “Sorry for Pecco, I thought Quartararo had a technical problem...”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia clash, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli warned he “has to be more careful” after Valencia MotoGP incident
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia gives Johann Zarco Valencia MotoGP crash verdict
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin reveals Aprilia decision to end his Valencia MotoGP early
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains Valencia MotoGP “to completely forget”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP