2025 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi leads an Aprilia one-two for victory in the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.
Pole qualifier Bezzecchi avoided a repeat of his Sprint holeshot device issues to lead from Turn 1 until the chequered flag.
Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez passed fading Sprint winner Alex Marquez to form an Aprilia one-two at the midway stage - then closed to within a few bike lengths of Bezzecchi.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and finally rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer also demoted Marquez’s silver Gresini Ducati, with the final podium place going in the Italian’s favour with two laps to go.
Morbidelli, Espargaro clash on warm-up lap
There was drama even before the start when Franco Morbidelli hit the back of Aleix Espargaro as the HRC wild-card stopped on his grid spot.
Morbidelli began the race from pit lane, then retired with an injured hand and a damaged bike. The Italian will miss the Tuesday test.
Francesco Bagnaia’s miserable season ended on the opening lap after contact from Johann Zarco, for which the LCR rider received a long lap.
Bagnaia’s accident confirmed fourth in the world championship for Acosta.
Honda leaves D Concessions
Honda needed a top-seven finish to move from D to C in the concession rankings.
As well as Zarco’s penalty, Joan Mir had a long lap to serve for taking out team-mate Luca Marini in the Sprint.
However, Marini claimed the seventh place needed to trigger the change in concessions for 2026.
Just before the race, Yamaha officially confirmed a switch to its new V4 machine for 2026.
Jack Miller finished as the top M1 in ninth on the Inline engine’s MotoGP farewell, with Fabio Quartararo crashing out of eleventh late in the race.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|40m 52.458s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.686s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+3.765s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+4.749s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+8.048s
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+8.166s
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+12.644s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.582s
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.497s
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+17.460s
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+19.304s
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+21.286s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+22.079s
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+23.255s
|15
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+26.144s
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+36.854s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+39.136s
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|DNF
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|DNF
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
* Rookie
Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of the season.
The Aprilia rider served a double long-lap penalty for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Bezzecchi, then waved to the fans as he retired at mid-distance, saving strength for Tuesday.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales also pulled in and retired, on his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery.
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega was riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.
Augusto Fernandez was making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 had a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine was the same as Sepang.
Miguel Oliveira finished his final MotoGP race in eleventh.
All riders used the medium compound rear tyre and hard front with the exception of Somkiat Chantra, who picked the medium front for his final MotoGP appearance before joining Oliveira in WorldSBK next season.
An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha) and Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.