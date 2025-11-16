Marco Bezzecchi leads an Aprilia one-two for victory in the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi avoided a repeat of his Sprint holeshot device issues to lead from Turn 1 until the chequered flag.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez passed fading Sprint winner Alex Marquez to form an Aprilia one-two at the midway stage - then closed to within a few bike lengths of Bezzecchi.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and finally rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer also demoted Marquez’s silver Gresini Ducati, with the final podium place going in the Italian’s favour with two laps to go.

Morbidelli, Espargaro clash on warm-up lap

There was drama even before the start when Franco Morbidelli hit the back of Aleix Espargaro as the HRC wild-card stopped on his grid spot.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Morbidelli began the race from pit lane, then retired with an injured hand and a damaged bike. The Italian will miss the Tuesday test.

Francesco Bagnaia’s miserable season ended on the opening lap after contact from Johann Zarco, for which the LCR rider received a long lap.

Bagnaia’s accident confirmed fourth in the world championship for Acosta.

Honda leaves D Concessions

Honda needed a top-seven finish to move from D to C in the concession rankings.

As well as Zarco’s penalty, Joan Mir had a long lap to serve for taking out team-mate Luca Marini in the Sprint.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Marini claimed the seventh place needed to trigger the change in concessions for 2026.

Just before the race, Yamaha officially confirmed a switch to its new V4 machine for 2026.

Jack Miller finished as the top M1 in ninth on the Inline engine’s MotoGP farewell, with Fabio Quartararo crashing out of eleventh late in the race.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 40m 52.458s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.686s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +3.765s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +4.749s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +8.048s 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +8.166s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +12.644s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.582s 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.497s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +17.460s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.304s 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +21.286s 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +22.079s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +23.255s 15 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +26.144s 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +36.854s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +39.136s Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) DNF Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of the season.

The Aprilia rider served a double long-lap penalty for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Bezzecchi, then waved to the fans as he retired at mid-distance, saving strength for Tuesday.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales also pulled in and retired, on his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega was riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez was making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 had a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine was the same as Sepang.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Miguel Oliveira finished his final MotoGP race in eleventh.

All riders used the medium compound rear tyre and hard front with the exception of Somkiat Chantra, who picked the medium front for his final MotoGP appearance before joining Oliveira in WorldSBK next season.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha) and Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.