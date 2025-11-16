2025 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi leads an Aprilia one-two for victory in the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi avoided a repeat of his Sprint holeshot device issues to lead from Turn 1 until the chequered flag.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez passed fading Sprint winner Alex Marquez to form an Aprilia one-two at the midway stage - then closed to within a few bike lengths of Bezzecchi.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and finally rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer also demoted Marquez’s silver Gresini Ducati, with the final podium place going in the Italian’s favour with two laps to go.

Morbidelli, Espargaro clash on warm-up lap

There was drama even before the start when Franco Morbidelli hit the back of Aleix Espargaro as the HRC wild-card stopped on his grid spot.

Morbidelli began the race from pit lane, then retired with an injured hand and a damaged bike. The Italian will miss the Tuesday test.

Francesco Bagnaia’s miserable season ended on the opening lap after contact from Johann Zarco, for which the LCR rider received a long lap.

Bagnaia’s accident confirmed fourth in the world championship for Acosta.

Honda leaves D Concessions

Honda needed a top-seven finish to move from D to C in the concession rankings.

As well as Zarco’s penalty, Joan Mir had a long lap to serve for taking out team-mate Luca Marini in the Sprint.

However, Marini claimed the seventh place needed to trigger the change in concessions for 2026.

Just before the race, Yamaha officially confirmed a switch to its new V4 machine for 2026.

Jack Miller finished as the top M1 in ninth on the Inline engine’s MotoGP farewell, with Fabio Quartararo crashing out of eleventh late in the race.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)40m 52.458s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.686s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+3.765s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+4.749s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+8.048s
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+8.166s
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+12.644s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.582s
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.497s
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+17.460s
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.304s
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+21.286s
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+22.079s
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+23.255s
15Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+26.144s
16Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+36.854s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+39.136s
 Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Test Team (RC213V)DNF
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF
 Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of the season.

The Aprilia rider served a double long-lap penalty for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Bezzecchi, then waved to the fans as he retired at mid-distance, saving strength for Tuesday.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales also pulled in and retired, on his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega was riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez was making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 had a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine was the same as Sepang.

Miguel Oliveira finished his final MotoGP race in eleventh.

All riders used the medium compound rear tyre and hard front with the exception of Somkiat Chantra, who picked the medium front for his final MotoGP appearance before joining Oliveira in WorldSBK next season.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha) and Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda) will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.

