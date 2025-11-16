Official: Yamaha commits to V4 engine for 2026 MotoGP season

Yamaha has committed to racing its V4 MotoGP engine next year

Yamaha has formally announced it will retire its long-standing inline-four MotoGP engine and race its V4 from the 2026 season.

The Japanese brand announced last year that it was developing a V4 bike for the first time in the modern four-stroke MotoGP era, having used an inline-four since 2002.

Following Suzuki’s withdrawal at the end of the 2022 season, Yamaha became the only bike on the grid not to be powered by a V4.

As its results declined across the 2022 campaign, which marks the last time it won a grand prix, Yamaha faced increasing calls to fall in line with the rest of the grid in terms of engine development.

Developing a V4 is being seen as a last attempt to convince Fabio Quartararo to re-sign with Yamaha beyond the 2026 campaign.

The V4 Yamaha made its MotoGP debut at the San Marino Grand Prix as a wildcard with Augusto Fernandez, and has made two more since, in Malaysia, and this weekend in Valencia.

The bike was also tested by Yamaha’s race riders at Misano, though Quartararo was not impressed with what he rode.

The inline-four Yamaha claimed eight riders’ titles with Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Quartararo, and scored 125 race wins.

Yamaha general manager Takahiro Sumi said of the inline-four and the decision to retire the engine: “The inline-four has been at the heart of Yamaha's philosophy for decades.

“It delivered unforgettable victories and shaped our reputation for precision and control.

“We are proud of what this engine has achieved and of the riders who made history with it, as they all together have shaped our racing heritage.

“However, MotoGP is constantly evolving, and we must evolve with it.

“The V4 represents a new chapter for Yamaha, one that combines our 'Spirit of Challenge' with our racing DNA and the technical solutions required to fight at the top.

"Our goal remains the same: to give our riders the best possible motorcycle to win and to bring fans all around the world the feeling of ‘Kando’ [satisfaction and excitement].”

The V4 Yamaha has already scored points, after Fernandez finished 14th at the San Marino Grand Prix.

However, he admitted during the Valencia weekend that the bike continues to have the same problems with front-end confidence he has experienced throughout his testing on the V4.

Yamaha is yet to turn the V4 up to its maximum power, with the bike well down through the speed traps currently.

While the manufacturer has stuck by its inline-four engine since the start of the current era, it was the first to race a V4 in the premier class back in 1975, with Giacomo Agostini winning the title that year.

