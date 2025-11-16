Fabio Quartararo puts Yamaha on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale, the final day for the Inline M1 before it is expected to be replaced by the new V4 in 2026.

Jack Miller, furious after yesterday’s Sprint penalty for clashing with Fermin Aldeguer, moved ahead of the Gresini rookie to lead the timesheets halfway through the ten-minute session.

Aldeguer’s team-mate and Sprint winner Alex Marquez - riding in a special silver livery - and finally Fabio Quartararo then took over at the top, the Yamaha rider finishing with a 0.114s advantage.

Tyre choice remains unclear for this afternoon’s race, with Michelin predicting that riders 'are likely to choose the hard compound for the front and the medium compound for the rear.’

Most ran the soft front and medium rear options this morning.

While the top three places in the world championship are now decided - Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi - Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta goes into this afternoon’s race with a six-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for fourth.

Honda needs to score at least nine constructors’ points this afternoon, meaning a top seven finish, to move from D to C concession ranking.

Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.111s 5/6 327k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.114s 4/7 331k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.132s 4/7 329k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.169s 4/7 329k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.213s 6/7 334k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.217s 6/7 335k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.238s 6/7 334k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.293s 6/7 324k 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.309s 3/7 329k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.380s 5/7 335k 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.392s 7/7 332k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.427s 4/7 331k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.437s 4/6 326k 14 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) +0.467s 4/7 332k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.524s 5/7 331k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.526s 6/7 332k 17 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.543s 4/7 332k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.561s 6/7 335k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +0.728s 4/7 327k 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.858s 5/7 335k 21 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.039s 6/7 332k 22 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.156s 2/3 334k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.330s 4/6 331k 24 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.749s 4/7 329k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty this afternoon for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Joan Mir has a single long lap penalty to serve for taking out HRC team-mate Luca Marini when he fell in the Sprint.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.



