2025 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo puts Yamaha on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale, the final day for the Inline M1 before it is expected to be replaced by the new V4 in 2026.

Jack Miller, furious after yesterday’s Sprint penalty for clashing with Fermin Aldeguer, moved ahead of the Gresini rookie to lead the timesheets halfway through the ten-minute session.

Aldeguer’s team-mate and Sprint winner Alex Marquez - riding in a special silver livery - and finally Fabio Quartararo then took over at the top, the Yamaha rider finishing with a 0.114s advantage.

Tyre choice remains unclear for this afternoon’s race, with Michelin predicting that riders 'are likely to choose the hard compound for the front and the medium compound for the rear.’

Most ran the soft front and medium rear options this morning.

While the top three places in the world championship are now decided - Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi - Sprint runner-up Pedro Acosta goes into this afternoon’s race with a six-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for fourth.

Honda needs to score at least nine constructors’ points this afternoon, meaning a top seven finish, to move from D to C concession ranking.

Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.111s5/6327k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.114s4/7331k
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.132s4/7329k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.169s4/7329k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.213s6/7334k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.217s6/7335k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.238s6/7334k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.293s6/7324k
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.309s3/7329k
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.380s5/7335k
11Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.392s7/7332k
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.427s4/7331k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.437s4/6326k
14Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Test Team (RC213V)+0.467s4/7332k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.524s5/7331k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.526s6/7332k
17Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.543s4/7332k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.561s6/7335k
19Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+0.728s4/7327k
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.858s5/7335k
21Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.039s6/7332k
22Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.156s2/3334k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.330s4/6331k
24Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.749s4/7329k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty this afternoon for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Joan Mir has a single long lap penalty to serve for taking out HRC team-mate Luca Marini when he fell in the Sprint.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.
 

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Valencia: Final 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
7m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ex-F1 team boss thinks Oliver Bearman should replace Lewis Hamilton
17m ago
Bearman continues to be linked with Ferrari
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
17m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli injury revealed after bizarre start line crash
18m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, riders' parade. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
20m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins season finale, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
20m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Race Results
32m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Valencia Moto2 - Race Results
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025 champion, Valencia
MotoGP News
Official: Yamaha commits to V4 engine for 2026 MotoGP season
1h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 News
Diogo Moreira wins the 2025 Moto2 World Championship ahead of MotoGP ascent
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.