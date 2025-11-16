Fabio Quartararo could “attack” only once in Valencia MotoGP Sprint

Fabio Quartararo says racing the Yamaha in MotoGP is “more about to defend than attack”.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Quartararo finished once again as the best Yamaha rider in the Valencia MotoGP Sprint, but seventh place came after he was able to “attack” on only one occasion.

Quartararo started sixth, but was fourth after the first lap as he was able to take advantage of a poor start from Fabio Di Giannantonio, and one from Marco Bezzecchi, as well, who suffered a start device issue.

After the opening lap, Quartararo was in defence, though, falling behind both Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli before the finish.

“The pace was not there and we know that, actually, our race is more about to defend than attack,” Fabio Quartararo said after the race.

“So, I could attack a bit on the first lap, especially at the fourth corner where Marco [Bezzecchi] did a small mistake and I could overtake. But that’s the only one.”

Quartararo added that Yamaha is one of the MotoGP manufacturers struggling with front tyre wear in Valencia.

“On one lap, especially, we know that the soft [compound front tyre] is super-soft for us because we are riding only with one tyre [hard compound], basically, but the turning was a bit better with the soft and I could carry a bit more speed,” he said.

“But, during the race, we know that it’s impossible to carry more than 10 laps the soft tyre. 

“I could make a great lap. 

“Unfortunately, we know from the last corner to the braking how much we lose in top speed, but I think we did a great job.”

He added: “I expect less drop from the rear tyre [in the Sprint], but I’ve seen also many people struggle with the front tyre. 

“It’s something that we are struggling [with], too, but let’s see tomorrow with double the laps.”

Fabio Quartararo could “attack” only once in Valencia MotoGP Sprint
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega’s frank claim about his MotoGP stint so far: ‘I’m not enjoying it…’
2m ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
F1 warned Lando Norris booing could “lead to something nasty”
32m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo could “attack” only once in Valencia MotoGP Sprint
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio “working with Ducati” to work on key MotoGP inconsistency
12h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Everything fine” with Joan Mir, Honda concession change “still achievable”
14h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: “This is why I lost many places” in Valencia MotoGP Sprint
14h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Starting grid for the race as two riders face penalties
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “quite surprised” at Valencia MotoGP sprint win, ‘fastest in no session’
15h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia admits “everybody can make mistakes, mine was worse”
15h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller slams “not valid” penalty, claims “no consistency” from MotoGP stewards
15h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP