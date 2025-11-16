Fabio Quartararo could “attack” only once in Valencia MotoGP Sprint

Fabio Quartararo finished once again as the best Yamaha rider in the Valencia MotoGP Sprint, but seventh place came after he was able to “attack” on only one occasion.

Quartararo started sixth, but was fourth after the first lap as he was able to take advantage of a poor start from Fabio Di Giannantonio, and one from Marco Bezzecchi, as well, who suffered a start device issue.

After the opening lap, Quartararo was in defence, though, falling behind both Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli before the finish.

“The pace was not there and we know that, actually, our race is more about to defend than attack,” Fabio Quartararo said after the race.

“So, I could attack a bit on the first lap, especially at the fourth corner where Marco [Bezzecchi] did a small mistake and I could overtake. But that’s the only one.”

Quartararo added that Yamaha is one of the MotoGP manufacturers struggling with front tyre wear in Valencia.

“On one lap, especially, we know that the soft [compound front tyre] is super-soft for us because we are riding only with one tyre [hard compound], basically, but the turning was a bit better with the soft and I could carry a bit more speed,” he said.

“But, during the race, we know that it’s impossible to carry more than 10 laps the soft tyre.

“I could make a great lap.

“Unfortunately, we know from the last corner to the braking how much we lose in top speed, but I think we did a great job.”

He added: “I expect less drop from the rear tyre [in the Sprint], but I’ve seen also many people struggle with the front tyre.

“It’s something that we are struggling [with], too, but let’s see tomorrow with double the laps.”