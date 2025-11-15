Marco Bezzecchi: “This is why I lost many places” in Valencia MotoGP Sprint

Holeshot device behind Marco Bezzecchi's opening lap woes in the Valencia MotoGP Sprint. Secures a new Aprilia best of third in the world championship.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Sprint
It wasn’t the soft front tyre that cost pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi six places on the opening lap of Saturday’s Valencia MotoGP Sprint race.

Instead, the Aprilia rider’s holeshot device didn’t release under braking for Turn 1, leaving him vulnerable for the next few corners.

Passed by eventual winner Alex Marquez into Turn 1, Bezzecchi then lost out to Pedro Acosta, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo and Fabio di Giannantonio in quick succession.

“I wasn't able to unlock the front device, unfortunately,” Bezzecchi confirmed.

“I unlocked it between turn 1 and turn 2, but also in the exit of 2, I couldn't really accelerate how I wanted. So this is why I lost many places.”

Bezzecchi and fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez bucked the trend by switching from the hard to soft front tyre due to cooler-than-expected temperatures.

Fernandez, who lost out on the final podium place to di Giannantonio, felt it had been a mistake, but Bezzecchi insisted he make the same decision again.

“Of course, having this [holeshot device] problem was for sure a bit worse, because you cannot expect to stay behind more and more bikes and have the soft front working perfectly,” he said.

“But without this problem, it could be better - I will never know! But if I have to start again, I would put again the soft front.”

Marco Bezzecchi secures 3rd in world championship

Despite the disappointment, with Francesco Bagnaia failing to score a point, Bezzecchi has officially secured third in the world championship, behind Marc and Alex Marquez.

That matches Bezzecchi’s 2023 achievement for VR46 Ducati, but is a new MotoGP high for an Aprilia rider.

“I was happy in 2023, I'm happy also now,” he said. “It's a good result, especially the team and the factory, they deserve it.

“But I'm also happy for myself, because last year I was struggling a lot, and to be back fighting is super nice. So, very happy, hopefully tomorrow we can do a good race to celebrate.

“The pace is there, the confidence is there, so let's analyse what happened at the start and be more ready for tomorrow.”

Returning team-mate Jorge Martin finished 22nd and last after running off track  but set the twelfth fastest lap of the race.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

