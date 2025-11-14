Yamaha V4 ‘still has same problems’ in Valencia MotoGP practice, ‘but that’s positive’

Augusto Fernandez debriefs his Friday at the Valencia MotoGP on the Yamaha V4

Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP bike still has ‘the same problems’, according to test rider Augusto Fernandez, but experiencing this at the Valencia Grand Prix ‘is positive’.

The Japanese brand’s development V4 bike is making its third wildcard appearance this weekend with Augusto Fernandez at the helm.

The Spaniard ended the day 20th overall, 1.027s off the best pace set by KTM’s Pedro Acosta, despite crashing in the early stages of Practice.

The V4 has a new chassis to try following its last outing at the Malaysian Grand Prix, which Fernandez said was “slightly better”, “but not the answer” to the bike’s ongoing front-end issues.

He feels that the problems he has experienced so far on the bike persist in Valencia, but that is a good thing, as it proves this is a consistent issue and not circuit-specific.

“It’s slightly better,” he said of the new frame.

“No negatives, but not the answer. It’s not touching the point. It’s slightly better, but not the answer.

“Just a small difference. Apart from the chassis and everything, we worked good today - not like in Sepang, where we had a lot of issues.

“The package is what it is. In Sepang, I think we could have done a much better job during the weekend with what we had.

“Here, we started ok. FP1 was ok, also for me in riding, I was on the pace. I was able to feel everything better.

“Of course, the problems are the same, also in this track, which is a positive because it means we are touching similar problems on different tracks.

“Valencia is a particular track, small, whereas Sepang is very different.

“We are struggling in the same way, so that’s positive. Tomorrow, with this chassis, we have some room to play and see if we can improve on the problems we have, which is no secret; it’s the front part of the bike.

“Today, it was very critical. I crashed today in the third lap of the Practice.

“The conditions were critical, but we suffer even more there.

“So, let’s see if tomorrow we can improve in that area and understand the direction we already think is the correct one [and] confirm it.”

Yamaha V4 still has no base set-up

Fernandez says the V4 still doesn’t have a base set-up, so Yamaha will have to make “centimetre changes” on Saturday to find something.

“We are still looking for the base,” he explained.

“We don’t have a base. Again, it will be centimetre changes tomorrow.

“But, now we have the option on this new frame to do it a little bit more, so we will use it and we will see in the end what is next.”

He added: “This is the thing with this bike: it’s patches.

“You fix one thing, then you have a problem with something else.

“But until we have another chassis and more room to play with the chassis, it will be like that. This is the point where we are right now.”

Yamaha V4 ‘still has same problems’ in Valencia MotoGP practice, ‘but that’s positive’
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Valencia Friday pace suggests MotoGP 2025 has one last sting in the tail
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio identifies area for Ducati to improve 2026 MotoGP bike
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro: 2026 Honda “better everywhere”, I need to be “braver”!
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin in “safe mode” at Valencia MotoGP: “If I get injured again...”
3h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha V4 ‘still has same problems’ in Valencia MotoGP practice, ‘but that’s positive’
4h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha Test Team, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Valencia MotoGP test “will not change anything” for Francesco Bagnaia
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez tests factory Ducati aero in Valencia MotoGP practice: ‘It’s different’
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s worrying verdict on major KTM issue after Valencia MotoGP practice
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda warns “don’t expect massive changes” from 2026 MotoGP bike at Valencia test
5h ago
Alberto Puig, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains “not super nice” Valencia MotoGP Friday
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP