2025 Valencia MotoGP: Pedro Acosta fastest in Practice, Pecco Bagnaia in Q1

KTM’s Pedro Acosta ended the final Friday of the 2025 MotoGP season fastest of all in Practice at the Valencia Grand Prix, as Pecco Bagnaia missed Q1 in 14th.

KTM has just one opportunity left this year to end its victory drought, which dates back to 2022, while it hasn’t taken a dry win since 2021.

Pedro Acosta is also seeking his maiden MotoGP victory, and set his intentions out clearly on Friday afternoon at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

The factory KTM rider produced a 1m29.240s with over 10 minutes to go in Practice, which would not be beaten by the time the chequered flag was flown.

He narrowly held top spot from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who brushed off an early crash to shadow Acosta by just 0.053s.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli led the Ducati charge in third, with the only Desmosedicis not directly through to Q2 being those belonging to factory team duo Pecco Bagnaia and Nicolo Bulega.

Bezzecchi set the early pace inside the first 10 minutes of the hour-long Practice this afternoon, before dumping his RS-GP at Turn 4 moments later.

VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio took over top spot with a 1m30.000s with just over half an hour to go, before Acosta took over with a brace of 1m29.790s.

This stood as the benchmark until the final 15 minutes, when Acosta bettered his own time with a 1m29.240s.

Outside of the top three was 2025 championship runner-up Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati, while Trackhouse Aprilia rookie Ai Ogura completed the top five despite a crash at Turn 3 at one stage.

Jack Miller, who topped FP1, led the Yamaha charge in sixth for Pramac, as he slotted in ahead of Di Giannantonio and Gresini’s Aldeguer.

Joan Mir is the only Honda directly through to Q2, after he finished ninth in Practice, while Fabio Quartararo completed the top 10 despite suffering a technical issue on one of his Yamahas in the second half of the session.

KTM’s Brand Binder narrowly missed the Q2 cut, having briefly held a top 10 spot in the closing stages.

He will face Q1 with the likes of Honda wildcard Aleix Espargaro, plus his stablemates Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, as well as Pecco Bagnaia.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin was 22nd and 1.164s off the pace as he completed his first full day on a MotoGP bike since Friday at Motegi.

Ducati stand-in Nicolo Bulega completed the field, 1.312s off the pace.

Full 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix Practice results

