2025 Valencia MotoGP - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

KTM’s Pedro Acosta leads Friday practice for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.

Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia was again among those left outside the top ten and will now need to fight for the last two transfer spots in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Fastest on used tyres, Acosta broke 0.6s clear at the start of the time attacks, which was eventually cut down to just 0.053s by Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi had been fastest in the early stages but fell behind Acosta, who then moved to the top on race pace after switching from a soft to medium rear.

Fabio Quartararo seemed to have some kind of fluid leaking from his Yamaha just after the midway stage, interrupting his session.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin, returning from a fractured collarbone, set the 20th fastest time before finishing the session on used tyres.

Riders moved to the favoured hard front tyre this afternoon, but with a mix of medium and soft rear tyres.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'29.240s20/26340k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.053s23/25339k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.185s20/21331k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.233s24/25335k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.315s21/23334k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.316s23/26337k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.353s21/23334k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.357s25/26331k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.394s23/25339k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.433s18/23332k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.489s23/25340k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.566s23/26337k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Test Team (RC213V)+0.592s21/22335k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.593s22/23331k
15Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.651s23/25339k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.656s25/27339k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.759s22/22337k
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.907s23/25337k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.997s16/23337k
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+1.027s19/25326k
21Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.064s26/28334k
22Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.164s17/23335k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.289s22/24337k
24Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.312s25/28334k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Jack Miller fits fresh tyres to put Pramac Yamaha fastest at the end of FP1 for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Title runner-up Alex Marquez topped the timesheets for most of the 45-minutes, using the same set of tyres, until Miller put a new set of mediums and jumped from 14th to 1st by half a second.

Others also put fresh rubber and the session ended with Miller 0.323s ahead of rookie Ai Ogura. HRC wild-card Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez completed the top four.

Franco Morbidelli in fifth kept old rubber to eventually get the better of Alex Marquez. 

Augusto Fernandez began his third weekend on the Yamaha V4 in in tenth, after also putting new rubber. Fernandez has a new frame to try this weekend, but the engine is the same.

Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia made a low key start to the weekend, but stuck to the same rear medium tyre.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin made their return from injuries in 19th and 24th, respectively.

Brad Binder, whose 2026 crew chief Phil Marron was present as an observer in the KTM pit box this morning, was the first faller of the weekend.

Rookie of the Year Fermin Aldeguer then fell in the final five minutes.
Most riders used the soft front and medium rear tyre options this morning. Nicolo Bulega was a notable exception, trying some laps on the hard front.

The session was delayed due to accidents in the Moto2 session caused by water on the track at Turn 6.

Practice, which will decide the top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3:00pm.

2025 MotoGP World Championship | Valencia Grand Prix | Circuit Ricardo Tormo | FP1 | Results
PosRiderNat.MotoGP TeamMotoGP BikeTiming
1Jack MillerAUSPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:30.382
2Ai Ogura*JPNTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:30.705
3Aleix EspargaroESPHonda HRC Test TeamHonda RC213V1:30.707
4Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:30.800
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP241:30.860
6Alex MarquezESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:30.884
7Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:30.926
8Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:30.998
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP251:31.033
10Augusto FernandezESPYamaha Test TeamYamaha YZR-M1 (V4)1:31.035
11Fermin Aldeguer*ESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:31.113
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:31.146
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:31.171
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:31.204
15Alex RinsESPMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:31.301
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:31.319
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:31.326
18Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:31.364
19Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:31.430
20Somkiat Chantra*THAIdemitsu Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:31.454
21Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:31.528
22Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:31.715
23Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:31.766
24Jorge MartinESPAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:31.923

* Rookie

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

