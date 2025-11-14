KTM’s Pedro Acosta leads Friday practice for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.

Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia was again among those left outside the top ten and will now need to fight for the last two transfer spots in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Fastest on used tyres, Acosta broke 0.6s clear at the start of the time attacks, which was eventually cut down to just 0.053s by Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi had been fastest in the early stages but fell behind Acosta, who then moved to the top on race pace after switching from a soft to medium rear.

Fabio Quartararo seemed to have some kind of fluid leaking from his Yamaha just after the midway stage, interrupting his session.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin, returning from a fractured collarbone, set the 20th fastest time before finishing the session on used tyres.

Riders moved to the favoured hard front tyre this afternoon, but with a mix of medium and soft rear tyres.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.240s 20/26 340k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.053s 23/25 339k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.185s 20/21 331k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.233s 24/25 335k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.315s 21/23 334k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.316s 23/26 337k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.353s 21/23 334k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.357s 25/26 331k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.394s 23/25 339k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.433s 18/23 332k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.489s 23/25 340k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.566s 23/26 337k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) +0.592s 21/22 335k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.593s 22/23 331k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.651s 23/25 339k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.656s 25/27 339k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.759s 22/22 337k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.907s 23/25 337k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.997s 16/23 337k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +1.027s 19/25 326k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.064s 26/28 334k 22 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.164s 17/23 335k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.289s 22/24 337k 24 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.312s 25/28 334k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)

Jack Miller fits fresh tyres to put Pramac Yamaha fastest at the end of FP1 for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Title runner-up Alex Marquez topped the timesheets for most of the 45-minutes, using the same set of tyres, until Miller put a new set of mediums and jumped from 14th to 1st by half a second.

Others also put fresh rubber and the session ended with Miller 0.323s ahead of rookie Ai Ogura. HRC wild-card Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez completed the top four.

Franco Morbidelli in fifth kept old rubber to eventually get the better of Alex Marquez.

Augusto Fernandez began his third weekend on the Yamaha V4 in in tenth, after also putting new rubber. Fernandez has a new frame to try this weekend, but the engine is the same.

Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia made a low key start to the weekend, but stuck to the same rear medium tyre.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin made their return from injuries in 19th and 24th, respectively.

Brad Binder, whose 2026 crew chief Phil Marron was present as an observer in the KTM pit box this morning, was the first faller of the weekend.

Rookie of the Year Fermin Aldeguer then fell in the final five minutes.

Most riders used the soft front and medium rear tyre options this morning. Nicolo Bulega was a notable exception, trying some laps on the hard front.

The session was delayed due to accidents in the Moto2 session caused by water on the track at Turn 6.

Practice, which will decide the top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3:00pm.

2025 MotoGP World Championship | Valencia Grand Prix | Circuit Ricardo Tormo | FP1 | Results Pos Rider Nat. MotoGP Team MotoGP Bike Timing 1 Jack Miller AUS Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:30.382 2 Ai Ogura* JPN Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:30.705 3 Aleix Espargaro ESP Honda HRC Test Team Honda RC213V 1:30.707 4 Raul Fernandez ESP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:30.800 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati GP24 1:30.860 6 Alex Marquez ESP Gresini Racing Ducati GP24 1:30.884 7 Joan Mir ESP Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 1:30.926 8 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 1:30.998 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati GP25 1:31.033 10 Augusto Fernandez ESP Yamaha Test Team Yamaha YZR-M1 (V4) 1:31.035 11 Fermin Aldeguer* ESP Gresini Racing Ducati GP24 1:31.113 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 1:31.146 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR Honda RC213V 1:31.171 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:31.204 15 Alex Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:31.301 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 1:31.319 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 1:31.326 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:31.364 19 Maverick Vinales ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 1:31.430 20 Somkiat Chantra* THA Idemitsu Honda LCR Honda RC213V 1:31.454 21 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 1:31.528 22 Miguel Oliveira POR Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:31.715 23 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 1:31.766 24 Jorge Martin ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:31.923

* Rookie

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.