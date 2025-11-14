2025 Valencia MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.
KTM’s Pedro Acosta leads Friday practice for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale from Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.
Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia was again among those left outside the top ten and will now need to fight for the last two transfer spots in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
Fastest on used tyres, Acosta broke 0.6s clear at the start of the time attacks, which was eventually cut down to just 0.053s by Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi had been fastest in the early stages but fell behind Acosta, who then moved to the top on race pace after switching from a soft to medium rear.
Fabio Quartararo seemed to have some kind of fluid leaking from his Yamaha just after the midway stage, interrupting his session.
Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin, returning from a fractured collarbone, set the 20th fastest time before finishing the session on used tyres.
Riders moved to the favoured hard front tyre this afternoon, but with a mix of medium and soft rear tyres.
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.240s
|20/26
|340k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.053s
|23/25
|339k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.185s
|20/21
|331k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.233s
|24/25
|335k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.315s
|21/23
|334k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.316s
|23/26
|337k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.353s
|21/23
|334k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.357s
|25/26
|331k
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.394s
|23/25
|339k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.433s
|18/23
|332k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.489s
|23/25
|340k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.566s
|23/26
|337k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+0.592s
|21/22
|335k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.593s
|22/23
|331k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.651s
|23/25
|339k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.656s
|25/27
|339k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.759s
|22/22
|337k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.907s
|23/25
|337k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.997s
|16/23
|337k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+1.027s
|19/25
|326k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.064s
|26/28
|334k
|22
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.164s
|17/23
|335k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.289s
|22/24
|337k
|24
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.312s
|25/28
|334k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)
Jack Miller fits fresh tyres to put Pramac Yamaha fastest at the end of FP1 for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP season finale.
Title runner-up Alex Marquez topped the timesheets for most of the 45-minutes, using the same set of tyres, until Miller put a new set of mediums and jumped from 14th to 1st by half a second.
Others also put fresh rubber and the session ended with Miller 0.323s ahead of rookie Ai Ogura. HRC wild-card Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez completed the top four.
Franco Morbidelli in fifth kept old rubber to eventually get the better of Alex Marquez.
Augusto Fernandez began his third weekend on the Yamaha V4 in in tenth, after also putting new rubber. Fernandez has a new frame to try this weekend, but the engine is the same.
Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia made a low key start to the weekend, but stuck to the same rear medium tyre.
Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin made their return from injuries in 19th and 24th, respectively.
Brad Binder, whose 2026 crew chief Phil Marron was present as an observer in the KTM pit box this morning, was the first faller of the weekend.
Rookie of the Year Fermin Aldeguer then fell in the final five minutes.
Most riders used the soft front and medium rear tyre options this morning. Nicolo Bulega was a notable exception, trying some laps on the hard front.
The session was delayed due to accidents in the Moto2 session caused by water on the track at Turn 6.
Practice, which will decide the top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access, starts at 3:00pm.
|2025 MotoGP World Championship | Valencia Grand Prix | Circuit Ricardo Tormo | FP1 | Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Team
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:30.382
|2
|Ai Ogura*
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:30.705
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|ESP
|Honda HRC Test Team
|Honda RC213V
|1:30.707
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:30.800
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP24
|1:30.860
|6
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:30.884
|7
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:30.926
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:30.998
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|1:31.033
|10
|Augusto Fernandez
|ESP
|Yamaha Test Team
|Yamaha YZR-M1 (V4)
|1:31.035
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer*
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:31.113
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:31.146
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:31.171
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:31.204
|15
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:31.301
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:31.319
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:31.326
|18
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:31.364
|19
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:31.430
|20
|Somkiat Chantra*
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:31.454
|21
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:31.528
|22
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:31.715
|23
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:31.766
|24
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:31.923
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Maverick Vinales, Aprilia, 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder, KTM, 1m 30.145s (2023)
Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.
The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.
Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.
Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.
While Marc and Alex Marquez are confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi holds a commanding 35-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third, with Pedro Acosta now just three points behind the Ducati rider.
Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).
Honda is currently just 9 points short of that mark, on 276 points. Yamaha will stay in the lowest D ranking, whatever happens at Valencia.
An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.