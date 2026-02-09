Jorge Martin poised for MotoGP return

Jorge Martin is a step closer to making his MotoGP return in the final pre-season test at Buriram to February 21-22.

The former world champion, whose debut season at Aprilia was wrecked by four sets of injuries, then missed the opening test of this year at Sepang while recovering from 'secret' follow-up surgery on his wrist and collarbone.

However, Aprilia has announced that the Spaniard’s latest medical check “was positive” and he will now travel to Thailand with the intention of participating in the test.

“Today Jorge Martín underwent a medical check to the left hand and right collarbone at the Hospital Ruber Internacional,” Aprilia confirmed.

“The medical check was positive, therefore he will travel to Buriram, Thailand, next week to take part in the Buriram Test.

“Martín will still need to undergo evaluation by the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Medical Team in order to receive official clearance to join the test.”

Assuming Martin is declared fit to ride, Buriram will mark his first on-track appearance since last year's Valencia post-race test.

The Chang International Circuit will then host the opening round of the 2026 MotoGP season the following weekend.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi put Aprilia second on the timesheets at last week's Sepang test, although the Italian was outpaced by three Ducati riders and KTM's Pedro Acosta during the Sprint simulations.

While Bezzecchi has re-signed, Martin - whose injuries meant he started just eight of last year's 22 rounds, claiming a best result of fourth - has been linked with a factory Yamaha seat for 2027.

