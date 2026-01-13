MotoGP 2026: Every team’s new livery revealed

The 2026 MotoGP season is almost upon us, with the first round in Thailand scheduled for the weekend of 27 February to 1 March.

With the winter break now well and truly behind us, the 2026 MotoGP season is beginning to spark into life as team launches start to take place.

Pramac has done the honours as the first team to reveal its new livery on 13 January at an event in Siena, with the rest of the grid following thick and fast over the next few weeks.

Below is every MotoGP team’s 2026 livery.

2026 Pramac Yamaha livery © Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha

The Italian squad was the first to unveil its 2026 livery, doing so at an event on 13 January in Siena, Italy.

Pramac will have a lot of eyes on it in 2026, as it brings three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP for his debut season.

The Turkish superstar will join Jack Miller on Yamaha’s all-new V4-powered M1, which replaces its long-standing inline-four engine it raced for the entirety of the modern MotoGP era to the end of 2025.

More liveries to follow as they are revealed…