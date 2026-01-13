Pramac reveals livery for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s debut MotoGP season

The Pramac Yamaha team has become the first MotoGP team to reveal its 2026 livery and the colours Toprak Razgatlioglu will race with in his debut season.

The Italian outfit turned heads last year when it made the bombshell announcement that it had signed triple World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to bring him to MotoGP in 2026.

The Turkish superstar has flirted with a move to grand prix racing in the premier class for years, but felt that the factory support Pramac receives and his age made 2026 the right time to make the switch.

Following his third World Superbike title win last year, he took part in several private tests on the Yamaha, while making his public debut in the post-season Valencia test in November.

Due to his contractual obligations with BMW, he rode a blank Yamaha in leathers without sponsorship.

On Tuesday 13 January, however, he made his public debut in the MotoGP colours he will race in his debut as he helped unveil Pramac’s 2026 livery at its launch event in Siena.

Razgatlioglu was joined by team-mate Jack Miller at the event, as the pair get set to head to Sepang at the end of the month for the shakedown and the first pre-season test.

The 2026 season is a significant one for Yamaha, as it moves away from its traditional inline-four bike to race a V4 instead.

The Japanese brand announced in 2024 that it was developing a V4 project, with the bike making its debut with test rider Augusto Fernandez last September at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The V4 completed three wildcards with Fernandez at Misano, Sepang and Valencia, though Yamaha had yet to use the full power of the V4.

The bike is being seen as Yamaha’s last chance to convince 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo to remain with the brand beyond 2026.

However, with Yamaha admitting that most of 2026 will be about developing the bike rather than going for results, it faces an uphill struggle to retain Quartararo.

Pramac’s team launch marks the beginning of the livery reveal part of the pre-season, with VR46 hosting its on Wednesday, while Aprilia will do so on Thursday.

Ducati will hold its launch event on 19 January, with Yamaha and Trackhouse doing so on 21 January.

KTM and Tech3 will host a joint event on 27 January, with Gresini following on 31 January in Malaysia.

Honda and LCR will stage launch events on 1 February and 2 February.

The Sepang shakedown takes place from 29-31 January, and is open to test riders, rookies and concession rank D manufacturers (Yamaha).

The first official test at Sepang will run from 3-5 February, with the second test at Buriram scheduled for 21-22 February.