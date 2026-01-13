Toprak Razgatlioglu warns of “really hard” MotoGP transition in 2026

World Superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu admits his transition to MotoGP in 2026 with Pramac Yamaha will be “very hard”, but feels like “everyone is listening to me” in the team.

The three-time World Superbike star finally comes to MotoGP in 2026, after penning a multi-year deal with Yamaha to join Pramac last summer.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has already been on track with the Yamaha V4 he will race in 2026, taking part in several tests late last year.

On Tuesday in Siena, he made his public debut in Pramac colours for the first time, revealing a slightly tweaked number style, \ with No.07 having used No.7 in testing last year.

Speaking ahead of his MotoGP debut, he said: “I’m really happy. This is a really special moment for me, because I had a really big dream of MotoGP, and finally I’m here.

“I’m very happy for this. The team and everyone is really warm. This is good, because I feel positive.

“We are ready for the season. For me, it’s a really hard season because it’s the first time on a MotoGP bike for me, and after Superbikes it’s really different. But I will try to do my best.

“Especially with Jack, he’s a really good team-mate, he’s really fun. We are working together a lot.

“For the development side, it was a good one when I did the test. Everyone was listenning to me, which is very important.

“I’m not very experienced with a MotoGP bike, but I’m explaining my feelings directly to the team and everyone tries to help me.”

No ‘Toprak style’ in 2026

Razgatlioglu is famous for his aggressive braking style on a Superbike, though says he is unlikely to be able to use that until 2027 when the Pirelli tyres are introduced.

“This is very important,” he added.

“I need to bring my style, but maybe not this year.

“But next year, I think 90%, because I understand this bike style.

“If you are riding my style, some tracks it doesn’t work.

“Some tracks you need more corner speed. I need to change a little bit my riding style, and I need to do a mix.

“But we will see. It’s easy to say now, but the riding style change is not easy. But for 2027, I think that year I will ride like my style.”