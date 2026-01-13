Jack Miller: Yamaha “made miracles happen” to build V4 MotoGP bike

Pramac MotoGP rider Jack Miller says Yamaha “made miracles happen” to build and race the first prototype of its V4-powered M1 last season.

The Japanese brand first revealed in 2024 that it was finally developing a V4 engine, having raced an inline-four for the entirety of the modern MotoGP era to that point.

The V4 bike made its debut in a wildcard outing with Augusto Fernandez at the San Marino Grand Prix, where it scored points with a 14th-place finish.

Fernandez raced the bike twice more that season, in Malaysia and Valencia, with Yamaha now committed to using the V4 in 2026.

During Pramac’s 2026 livery launch in Siena on Tuesday evening, Jack Miller was full of praise for Yamaha’s efforts to build the V4.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, it’s an unreal undertaking from Yamaha, what they did last year to develop this motorcycle alongside the current M1 at that time,” he said.

“With the time constraints we have with 22 rounds, they made miracles happen.

“And I believe we have a lot of busy days ahead of us throughout the pre-season, trying to get this thing ready to fight by the time we get to Thailand.”

Jack Miller: Toprak Razgatlioglu doesn’t need me as a mentor

Miller will be joined by three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac this season, as the Turkish megastar makes his MotoGP debut.

Entering his 12th season in the premier class, Miller’s experience will prove useful to Razgatlioglu as he adapts to MotoGP machinery.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But Miller doesn’t believe he will occupy the role of mentor to his new team-mate.

“He doesn’t need a mentor, I don’t think,” he said.

“He’s got plenty of that in Kenan [Sofuoglu, Razgatlioglu’s manager].

“But absolute legend of a bloke. We’ve had a great couple of days here getting to know each other away from the track, away from the people.

“It’s been nice to get to know him as a person. I’m really looking forward to this year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it will be a lot of fun. Pramac is generally known for being quite a family-oriented team, and Toprak really embraces that atmosphere.”