Marc Marquez has opened up on the talk he had with his younger brother Alex Marquez in the early stages of the 2025 MotoGP season over their on-track rivalry.

The Marquez brothers made history last year when they became the first siblings to finish first and second in the MotoGP standings.

Marc Marquez dominated the campaign with 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories, while Alex Marquez topped the podium in main races three times.

Particularly in the early part of the campaign, the pair battled on numerous occasions for victory, which led to a new dynamic between them.

“I have to tell you something…”

Speaking with Spain’s La Sexta, the reigning world champion opened up on the conversation he had with Alex Marquez after the opening two rounds of 2025 and the agreement they reached.

“The first race was really tough for me,” he said, referring to the Thai Grand Prix when he had to drop behind Alex Marquez in order to avoid a tyre pressure penalty.

“When you're behind someone, you're constantly thinking about where to attack and how to do it, and I was struggling to think of an overtaking opportunity because I was focusing more on the danger than on how to pass him.

“But we sorted that out quickly. In the next race, I saw that this was going to happen more often, and like an older brother, I sat him down.

“I said, 'I have to tell you something: this year it looks like we're going to be battling it out a lot. I'm going to overtake you, you're going to overtake me, we're going to fight it out in the final laps, and if something happens tomorrow, Monday, we'll be brothers.'

He said 'okay,' and we shook hands.

“I can't say it's complicated.

“Obviously, you want to win, and when you're on the track, you want to be competitive, but in the moment, you try to give 100%.

“Once it's over, well, your brother beat you.”