MotoGP 2026: All rider and crew chief pairings
The full list of every 2026 MotoGP rider’s crew chief
The 2026 MotoGP season begins on 1 March with the Thai Grand Prix, marking the final year of the 1000cc bike formula.
This season marks the last of the current regulation cycle ahead of a major overhaul in 2027, which is set to reshape he grid.
This is also the final year of most riders’ contracts, meaning there has been little in the way of moves for the 2026 season.
As such, there is also stability among most of the factories and their crew chief line-ups, though there have been some notable changes.
Below is the full rundown of every rider and their crew chief for the 2026 season.
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez - Marco Rigamonti
Pecco Bagnaia - Christian Gabbarini
The factory Ducati squad that dominated the 2025 season has, unsurprisingly, elected to keep the same rider/crew chief pairings for another campaign.
Marc Marquez partnered with Marco Rigamonti for the first time last year, having worked with Frankie Carchedi at Gresini in 2024 and Santi Hernandez at Honda in 2023. Despite having to build another relationship with a crew chief, Marquez and Rigamonti gelled quickly, with the pair winning 11 grands prix, 14 sprints and a dominant world title.
Christian Gabbarini has been Pecco Bagnaia’s right-hand man at Ducati for years and helped him to his brace of world titles. Last year was less than ideal for Bagnaia, but maintaining that structure will be something Ducati hopes ultimately lifts the Italian back to where he should be.
Aprilia Racing
Marco Bezzecchi - Francesco Venturato
Jorge Martin - Daniele Romagnoli
Again, there has been no change at the Aprilia factory squad, as it looks to build on its best season ever in MotoGP in 2025.
Marco Bezzecchi partnered with former Maverick Vinales performance engineer Francesco Venturato last year, with the pair scoring three grand prix victories together.
Jorge Martin brought Daniele Romagnoli with him from his title-winning Pramac team to Aprilia, providing him with a friendly face and figure he can rely on as he looks to put the difficulties of 2025 well and truly behind him.
KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta - Paul Trevathan
Brad Binder - Phil Marron
The biggest change in crew chiefs for the 2026 season comes at KTM and Brad Binder’s side of the garage, as he parts ways with Andres Madrid. KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer noted late last year that he felt that pairing had grown too comfortable, and this contributed to Binder’s decline in results.
He will be joined in 2026 by Phil Marron, who helped Toprak Razgatlioglu to his three world titles in World Superbikes, and was a highly sought-after figure in the MotoGP paddock.
Pedro Acosta continues his successful partnership with Paul Trevathan.
Factory Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo - Diego Gubelini
Alex Rins - David Munoz
The 2026 season marks Yamaha’s biggest in years as it debuts the first V4 it has raced in the modern MotoGP era.
Stability is the name of the game at the factory squad, as Fabio Quartararo continues with long-time crew chief Diego Gubelini, while ex-Valentino Rossi engineer partners Alex Rins again.
Honda HRC
Luca Marini - Christian Pupulin
Joan Mir - Santi Hernandez
As Honda continues to progress up the order, stability within its rider and crew chief line-up is something that will undoubtedly help.
Luca Marini continues with Christian Pupulin, while Joan Mir retains ex-Marc Marquez crew chief Santi Hernandez.
Gresini Ducati
Alex Marquez - Donatello Giovanotti
Fermin Aldeguer - Frankie Carchedi
The Gresini squad enters 2026 off the back off Alex Marquez’s run to second in the world championship last year, which has netted him a factory-spec bike from Ducati.
He will continue with Donatello Giovanotti at his side, while last year’s rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer will work with Frankie Carchedi.
VR46 Ducati
Fabio Di Giannantonio - Massimo Branchini
Franco Morbidelli - Matteo Flamigni
There is no change at the VR46 Ducati squad this year in terms of rider/crew chief line-ups, with Fabio Di Giannantonio remaining with Massimo Branchini.
Franco Morbidelli will also continue with long-time VR46 engineer Matteo Flamigni.
Trackhouse Aprilia
Raul Fernandez - Noe Herrera
Ai Ogura - Giovanni Mattarollo
The Trackhouse squad took a maiden victory last year with Raul Fernandez. The team has elected against splitting up a winning partnership, with Noe Herrera continuing with the Spaniard.
Ai Ogura will also remain with Giovanni Mattarollo for his sophomore campaign.
LCR Honda
Johann Zarco - David Garcia
Diogo Moreira - Klaus Nohles
The LCR Honda squad also bagged a win in 2025 with Johann Zarco, who will continue with David Garcia as his crew chief.
Reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira will inherit Somkiat Chantra’s crew chief Klaus Nohles for his rookie season.
Tech3 KTM
Enea Bastianini - Andres Madrid
Maverick Vinales - Manuel Cazeaux
The Tech3 team has undergone considerable change for the 2026 season, as new ownership helmed by ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner takes effect.
Enea Bastianini’s tough 2025 season on the KTM saw him undergo a mid-season crew chief change, as Alberto Giribuola, who worked with him at Gresini, was replaced by Xavi Pacin. Brad Binder’s former crew chief Andres Madrid has now taken over that role alongside Bastianini.
Maverick Vinales remains with former Alex Rins crew chief Manu Cazeaux.
Pramac Yamaha
Jack Miller - Giacomo Guidotti
Toprak Razgatlioglu - Alberto Giribuola
The Pramac squad will welcome three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to its line-up for the 2026 season. He has not been able to take Phil Marron with him from World Superbikes, but does find himself partnered with Alberto Giribuola.
Jack Miller will continue with Giacomo Guidotti.