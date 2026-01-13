MotoGP star Fermin Aldeguer provides first update since serious leg injury

Gresini MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer has provided a positive first update since undergoing surgery on a serious leg injury last week.

The 20-year-old was training at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia last week, with just under a month to go until pre-season testing begins in Malaysia at the beginning of February.

However, last year’s Indonesian Grand Prix winner crashed and suffered a fracture to his femur, with Fermin Aldeguer taken to Barcelona for surgery.

Gresini announced over the weekend that the operation was successful, but offered no details on a recovery timeline.

Aldeguer’s recovery period remains unknown, but the Spaniard took to his social media channels on Tuesday to provide a positive update following surgery.

He wrote: “The worst is behind us.

“Time to restart with the same fighting spirit. We’ll be back soon!”

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was present at the Aspar circuit, along with the likes of Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales, when Aldeguer crashed.

The veteran Italian rider told GPOne that the crash for Aldeguer was “bad”.

Femur fractures can take months to heal, with Aldeguer almost certainly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines while he recovers.

Though Gresini is yet to confirm anything, he is unlikely to be present on track at either of the pre-season tests or the opening round of the campaign in Thailand.

Ducati and Gresini have limited options available to them in terms of replacements, with Pirro the de facto substitute for the Italian brand’s teams in most instances.

However, with Pirro’s testing role proving even more important this year as Ducati accelerates development of its 2027 machine, there is doubt over the Italian brand wishing to risk any injuries in a race situation that could set these plans back.

Ducati could look to call on Nicolo Bulega to fill in for Aldeguer at the start of the season, with the World Superbike star able to ride in the Sepang test and the first two events of the campaign.

Bulega is due to help with 2027 development later in the year as part of his expanded testing role with Ducati.

Therefore, extra mileage on the current machinery and tyres would prove useful for him as a data gathering exercise.

Gresini is due to launch its 2026 season on 31 January in Malaysia with its livery reveal.