MotoGP announces Kuala Lumpur “take over” for 2026 Season Launch

MotoGP has released details of its official 2026 season launch, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 7.

Taking place two days after the opening pre-season test at the Sepang Circuit, the championship's second group launch - following Bangkok in 2025 - will see MotoGP “take over the iconic Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) and surrounding streets, transforming them into a vibrant hub of sport, entertainment, and culture.”

A dedicated fan zone will be present inside the KLCC Shopping Mall (located at the base of the Petronas Twin Towers) from February 2–7, “featuring interactive MotoGP showcases and experiences.”

The main launch then takes place on Saturday, February 7th, starting with “a Pit Box-style bike display at the KLCC entrance, giving fans the chance to get up close to the latest bikes for the 2026 season.

“The activity will culminate with an evening showcase that will start from 19:00 to 22:30 underneath the Petronas Twin Towers, combining an urban bike run, a main stage rider welcome, and live music entertainment against one of the world’s most iconic backdrops.”

“Kuala Lumpur is a city that embodies dynamism and excitement, making it the perfect stage for MotoGP’s season launch,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique celebration to Malaysia and share the spirit of MotoGP with fans in Southeast Asia.”

Music acts and local celebrity appearances will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the impressive “Petronas” Twin Towers backdrop may require some creative naming/framing by team PR staff, given all eleven MotoGP teams use a rival fuel and oil supplier, including the title sponsors of HRC (Castrol), LCR (Castrol/Pro Honda) and VR46 (Pertamina).

After the launch, MotoGP will move to Buriram in Thailand for the final pre-season test on February 21-22.

