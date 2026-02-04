Marco Bezzecchi outlines where Aprilia “has to be careful” in Sepang MotoGP test

Marco Bezzecchi says he “can’t complain” about the work Aprilia has done to its 2026 MotoGP bike, but said the brand must “be careful” with the Sepang track evolution.

Aprilia appears to have picked up where it left off at the end of last year, when it finished second in the manufacturers’ rankings and third in the riders’ table with Marco Bezzecchi.

While there have so far been no standout lap times from the 2026 RS-GP, Bezzecchi was sixth on day two of the Sepang test and positive about the job done so far.

Having struggled for pace at Sepang last year on the Aprilia, Bezzecchi acknowledges that the bike’s current form is encouraging.

However, he notes that the track has evolved much over the course of the shakedown and official test, and Aprilia must be careful to understand what speed is down solely to grip levels.

“We are working well,” he said on Wednesday.

“Of course, there are still many things to try and a lot of work still to do. But, for the moment, I can’t complain at all. I’m enjoying it. The track is super nice.”

He added: “Here is a track where we’ve been struggling a lot last year in the test and also the GP.

“Buriram was slightly better. So, let’s see. The track condition now is very, very good.

“So, it’s difficult always to find a base when the track is so good.

“We have to be careful and concentrate to understand what is really making the difference on the bike and what is giving us performance because of the track.

“Anyway, they are two important tracks for us to bring parts to the bike.”

Bezzecchi didn’t go into specifics on where the 2026 Aprilia needs to improve, but suggests there is not one main area of focus right now.

“Well, there are still many areas to improve, still many parts to try,” he explained.

“So, difficult to say a specific one. But we are working in general on all of the new bike, which is looking not too bad.

“But the engineers still want to see much more data and I still need many more laps to adapt to all of these changes.

“So, this is the main target for these days.”