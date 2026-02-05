Aprilia has “plan B, plan C” in 2027 MotoGP rider talks

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says the marque has a “plan B and plan C” as it looks to the market for Marco Bezzecchi’s 2027 MotoGP team-mate.

The Italian manufacturer was the first to get the 2027 rider market spinning this winter, after announcing a new two-year deal with Marco Bezzecchi ahead of the Sepang test.

Having finished second in the manufacturers’ championship last year, Aprilia has positioned itself as a highly desirable option for the 2027 campaign.

The seat alongside Bezzecchi looks set to be vacated by 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, who has been strongly linked to a Yamaha move.

Speaking with the official MotoGP website, Rivola didn’t explicitly rule out retaining Martin, but notes there are “plans B, plans C and D”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Marco was our priority, and it’s good that we fixed priority number one,” he began.

“I think he deserved that, he showed his commitment to the company, to the team, to the performance of the bike. So, it’s a perfect combination.

“The good thing is that once we have fixed our priority, we have time to check the market and we’ll see.

“For sure, we didn’t see Jorge’s talent yet.

“So, I’m very curious to see that. Aprilia never sleeps, so there are plans B, plans C and D.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, it’s a bit too early. The priority is fixed. If we can show that we can do fast bikes, maybe plan B is easier than plan Z.”

A number of high-profile names have been linked to Aprilia over the winter.

One of them was 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo, though last week he was reported to have agreed a deal to join Honda.

The Frenchman, who missed two of the three Sepang test days with injury, denied this, but admitted Honda was one of the teams he is talking to.

Since then, Pecco Bagnaia’s name has been heavily linked to Aprilia, with the double world champion teasing on Thursday at the Sepang test that he has “great opportunities” on the table.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

His time with Ducati looks to be over, with numerous reports suggesting its factory line-up will be Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in 2027.