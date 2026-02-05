Pecco Bagnaia has revealed he has “great opportunities” on the table for the 2027 MotoGP season, as an exit from Ducati looks increasingly more likely.

The double world champion has been with the Italian brand since he made his MotoGP debut in 2019 with Pramac.

He was promoted to the factory team in 2021, going on to win the world title in 2022 and 2023, and narrowly miss a third in 2024 despite winning 11 grands prix.

Pecco Bagnaia endured a torrid 2025, however, as he slumped to fifth in the standings after scoring just two wins as team-mate Marc Marquez dominated on the GP25.

As the winter has progressed, Ducati admits its focus has been on renewing Marc Marquez, with Bagnaia factoring little into its 2027 planning right now.

An exit from the brand has seemed increasingly more likely in recent weeks, with reports emerging that Pedro Acosta has signed to join the team alongside Marquez.

Bagnaia has been linked to the likes of Yamaha and Aprilia, with the Italian teasing that a decision will be made soon on Thursday at the Sepang test.

“We are more or less in the same boat,” he said, referring to Alex Marquez commenting on Thursday that he has several options for 2027.

“On the table in front of me I have great opportunities, and I will decide very soon.”

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Sepang test © Gold and Goose

Sprint simulation gives Pecco Bagnaia hope on final day of Sepang test

Bagnaia completed an encouraging sprint simulation on Thursday at the Sepang test, in which he was just a shade slower than pacesetter Alex Marquez on the Gresini-run GP26.

The Italian won the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint last year, but admits he felt worse doing that than he did on Thursday in his simulation.

“Last year, it’s true that I won [the sprint], but I was struggling quite a bit here,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“I was out of the Q2 on the first day, but then I did a pole position with a very fast lap.

“Then the sprint race was fast, but not that fast. Here, I was more comfortable on my bike, I was riding smoother, and it was easier for me to remain constant with the lap times.

“But the conditions were incredible, and the more time was going, the more perfect it was.

“So, we just decided to do the simulation in the more difficult moment with the temperature. In any case, super happy with the job done.”

As far as aero testing has gone, Bagnaia appears settled on the 2024-spec front fairing with a different configuration on the side of the bike.

“It’s a mix of new fairings. It’s an update from the ’25, but similar.

"So, it’s not already decided, but I think if we were racing tomorrow, I would decide to go with the spec I was using in the simulation [2024 fairing with different side wings].”

