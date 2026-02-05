Alex Marquez confirms “several options” for MotoGP 2027 as KTM links intensify

Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez admits he has “several options” for the 2027 season and wants “to have my future sorted before the first race”.

Since moving to Gresini in 2023, Alex Marquez has steadily built himself into being a frontrunning force, with the Spaniard runner-up in the standings last season.

As a result, he has earned a factory-spec Ducati for the 2026 campaign, with Marquez fastest of all at the end of this week’s Sepang test.

He has also become a key figure in the rider market, as rumours gather pace that he is a favourite to join the factory KTM squad for 2027, who is set to lose Pedro Acosta to Ducati.

Speaking on Thursday at Sepang about his future, Marquez says his “most solid” offer is from Gresini, but admits there are several options on the table.

“I have several options,” he said in his media debrief on Thursday at Sepang.

“The most solid offer is from Gresini, because I know the team, I know everything about it, and the emotional aspect, which is important for a rider, is also a good fit.

“If I can take a risk in a year, it will be next year because nobody knows which path will be the best.

“That’s why the market is going crazy; everyone wants the top riders.

“At the moment, I’m pretty relaxed; I know more or less what options we have on the table.

“But I’m still working on it, then I’ll decide. If I can decide before the test in Thailand, I will.

“If not, I’ll wait a little longer.

“But I want to have my future sorted out before the first race. Then I’ll be clear about what I’ll be doing in 2027; I have a pretty clear idea.”

Alex Marquez favouring 2024 aero as Sepang test concludes

Ducati’s riders have been evaluating a number of aero concepts at Sepang, with its factory riders favouring different front fairings.

Alex Marquez says he spent most of the day on the 2024-spec he raced last year.

“Still, I think we have some margin to try a few things in Thailand,” he said.

“So, it’s not close still. Today, the aero that I used was my one from last year, so the ’24, I would say like this.

“I used it more because I know that aero better and I have more feeling. But there are still a few things to try.”

On his day overall, he added: “Was a really good day. We started from the morning in a really good way. Yesterday afternoon, because of the rain, we couldn’t focus on our set-up.

“But today we could. And we were able to put everything together and just extract the potential from the package we have today.

“Still, in Thailand we have a few things to try and try to improve.

“But today I think we extracted the potential, not just on the fast lap, but also the sprint simulation was quite good.

“I made some mistakes, but from riding side I can improve. But I was able to be quite constant and finish with good lap times.”