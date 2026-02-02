Official: Marco Bezzecchi signs new Aprilia MotoGP contract

The Aprilia MotoGP team has announced that it has agreed a multi-year contract extension with Marco Bezzecchi, firming up half of its 2027 line-up before the current season begins.

Marco Bezzecchi joined Aprilia last year, having spent the first three seasons of his MotoGP career with the VR46 Ducati squad.

His signing was intended to provide Aprilia with a solid number two to 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, who was the marque’s big-name catch during the 2025 rider market frenzy.

But Martin’s injuries last season forced Bezzecchi into a team leader role, with the Italian helping develop the RS-GP further to become a multiple race winner.

Bezzecchi scored three victories on the factory-spec RS-GP, at Silverstone, Portimao and Valencia, on his way to third in the standings.

In the off-season, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said it was a priority for the brand to re-sign Bezzecchi, with the senior management figure admitting at the team’s launch last month that rival factories had already been offering his riders deals.

Ahead of 2026 pre-season testing, Aprilia has now confirmed Bezzecchi has been signed to a multi-year deal into the new regulations era in 2027.

“I’m extremely happy to have renewed for another two years,” Bezzecchi said.

“From the first day I signed, I had the goal in mind of building a long-term project. I’m happy to have found the support of the entire team and the whole Noale factory.

“I hope I’ll be able to give them a lot of joy, as they most certainly will with me.”

The 2027 rider market kicks up a gear

Bezzecchi’s new Aprilia deal is the first official contract confirmation this winter, and follows on from last week’s bombshell reports of movements elsewhere.

Last week, reports surfaced that Fabio Quartararo has agreed a deal to join Honda, while Jorge Martin will move from Aprilia to Yamaha in the Frenchman’s place.

Pedro Acosta was also reported to be joining Ducati alongside Marc Marquez, who is set to renew for another two years at the Italian factory.

Of the current grid, only LCR duo Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira have confirmed deals into 2027, likewise Pramac Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With Martin set to depart Aprilia, there has been intense speculation that Pecco Bagnaia could join him, with the double world champion set to lose his seat at the factory Ducati squad now.

