Watch Live: Honda unveils its 2026 MotoGP livery

The factory Honda team becomes the final squad on the 2026 grid to reveal its new colours, doing so a day before pre-season testing begins.

HRC comes into the new campaign off the back of a resurgence last year, where it won a grand prix with satellite partner LCR, as well as tallying up three dry-weather podiums.

The factory Honda squad was responsible for two of those, with 2020 world Joan Mir, who was third in Japan and Malaysia.

Honda’s progress last year has lifted it out of the bottom of the concession rankings.

It will field an unchanged line-up of Joan Mir and Luca Marini this season, though both come into the year facing a huge duel to retain their seat.

Ahead of Honda’s launch, reports emerged that 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo has signed for the marque for the 2027 season.

With Honda’s LCR seats sewn up between Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira, there is just one place left for Mir and Marini to make their case for.

Watch below as Honda unveils its 2026 livery. Stream begins at 9am GMT