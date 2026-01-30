Upon arriving for day two of the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown, Fabio Quartararo was unsurprisingly asked for his reaction to Thursday’s report that he has signed to ride for Honda in 2027.

And there was certainly no denial from the former MotoGP champion, who has been a Yamaha rider since his premier-class debut in 2019.

“Too much talking!” Fabio Quartararo replied to MotoGP.com. “Focus on what we can focus.”

Then asked if he was already “working on it” - the Honda deal - for next year, Quartararo responded only with a lips-zipped gesture.

A day of silly season mayhem began when Quartararo's Honda deal was reported by Motorsport.com. Then came a follow-up suggesting Aprilia's Jorge Martin will take his Yamaha place. And finally, news from AS.com that Pedro Acosta has agreed terms to be Marc Marquez's team-mate at Ducati. Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.

Quartararo (like Alex Rins and Jack Miller) didn't ride on day one of the Shakedown, and therefore looks to have decided his future before completing a lap on the latest version of Yamaha’s new V4.

The Frenchman went on to set the fourth fastest time on day two, when Pramac’s Jack Miller took the V4 to the top of a MotoGP session for the first time (albeit with a limited rider line-up).

The final day of the Shakedown takes place on Saturday, followed by the official Sepang MotoGP test for all teams and riders from February 3-5.

