2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Results - Day 2 (12pm)

Lap times during Friday’s second day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Tests
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Tests

2026 MotoGP track action continues on Friday with day two of the three-day Sepang Shakedown test.

Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro was fastest from the KTMs of brother Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa on day one, followed by Yamaha rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Friday is set to see the other Yamaha race riders - Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - join the action, giving a clearer view of the initial pace of Razgatlioglu and the new V4.

Should Quartararo ride, it would also be his first appearance since a report that he has signed to join Honda in 2027.

LCR rookie Diogo Moreira will be looking to close a 2.8s deficit to fellow Honda rider Espargaro on day two.

Meanwhile, Ducati and Aprilia’s preparations ahead of next week's Official test will continue in the hands of Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Savadori, respectively.

Testing runs from 10am to 6pm. Although full grand prix and official test timing data is not in operation for the Shakedown, some limited live timing info is available.

We’ll update below, with times and notes, when possible...

Do these images show KTM’s Mika Kallio testing in ‘850cc spec’ at the Sepang Shakedown?

Mika Kallio practice start wheelie, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Mika Kallio practice start wheelie, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Midday and KTM's Pol Espargaro gets the better of brother Aleix to be the first rider into the 1m 57s.

WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu continues his strong start to day two by breaking into the 1m 58s and is now under one second from the top.

Meanwhile, Monster Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins have joined Miller in making their 2026 MotoGP debuts.

Midday lap times:

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 2 (Friday - 12pm)

 RiderNatTeamTime
1Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1:57.933s
2Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+0.133s
3Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.758s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.872s
5Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP26)+1.222s
6Fernandez/DoviziosoN/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.418s
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.728s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.973s
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.260s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.969s
11Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+3.245s
12Mika KallioFINKTM Test Rider (RC16)+6.443s

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024).
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023).

Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Day two has started with Aleix Espargaro beating his best Thursday time in the opening hour, keeping him half-a-second clear of his younger brother Pol Espargaro (KTM).

Toprak Razgatlioglu is already half-a-second faster than on day one, while Pramac team-mate Jack Miller has completed his first laps of the year.

11am lap times:

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 2 (Friday - 11am)

 RiderNatTeamTime
1Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1:58.066s
2Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+0.512s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.079s
4Fernandez/DoviziosoN/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.285s
5Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.342s
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.595s
7Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP26)+4.934s
8Mika KallioFINKTM Test Rider (RC16)+6.576s
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+9.972s

Note: Where riders have set lap times on multiple bikes, only their best overall time is given.

Sepang MotoGP Shakedown: Final Day 1 Times

 RiderNatTeamTime
1Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1:58.091s
2Pol EspargaroSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1:58.615s
3Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)1:59.143s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1:59.647s
5Fernandez/DoviziosoN/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)1:59.758s
6Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP26)1:59.803s
7Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)2:00.303s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*2:00.894s
9Mika KallioFINKTM Test Rider (RC16)2:03.203s

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Results - Day 2
