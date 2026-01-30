2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Results - Day 2

2026 MotoGP track action continues on Friday with day two of the three-day Sepang Shakedown test.

Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro was fastest from the KTMs of brother Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa on day one, followed by Yamaha rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Friday is set to see the other Yamaha race riders - Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - join the action, giving a clearer view of the initial pace of Razgatlioglu and the new V4.

Should Quartararo ride, it would also be his first appearance since a report that he has signed to join Honda in 2027.

LCR rookie Diogo Moreira will be looking to close a 2.8s deficit to fellow Honda rider Espargaro on day two.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ducati and Aprilia’s preparations ahead of next week's Official test will continue in the hands of Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Savadori, respectively.

Testing runs from 10am to 6pm. Although full grand prix and official test timing data is not in operation for the Shakedown, some limited live timing info is available.

We’ll update below, with times and notes, when possible...

Do these images show KTM’s Mika Kallio testing in ‘850cc spec’ at the Sepang Shakedown?

Mika Kallio practice start wheelie, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Midday and KTM's Pol Espargaro gets the better of brother Aleix to be the first rider into the 1m 57s.

WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu continues his strong start to day two by breaking into the 1m 58s and is now under one second from the top.

Meanwhile, Monster Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins have joined Miller in making their 2026 MotoGP debuts.

Midday lap times:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 2 (Friday - 12pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1:57.933s 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +0.133s 3 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.758s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.872s 5 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP26) +1.222s 6 Fernandez/Dovizioso N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.418s 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.728s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.973s 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.260s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.969s 11 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +3.245s 12 Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) +6.443s

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024).

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023).

Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Day two has started with Aleix Espargaro beating his best Thursday time in the opening hour, keeping him half-a-second clear of his younger brother Pol Espargaro (KTM).

Toprak Razgatlioglu is already half-a-second faster than on day one, while Pramac team-mate Jack Miller has completed his first laps of the year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

11am lap times:

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 2 (Friday - 11am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1:58.066s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.512s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.079s 4 Fernandez/Dovizioso N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.285s 5 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.342s 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.595s 7 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP26) +4.934s 8 Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) +6.576s 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +9.972s

Note: Where riders have set lap times on multiple bikes, only their best overall time is given.

Sepang MotoGP Shakedown: Final Day 1 Times Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1:58.091s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1:58.615s 3 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1:59.143s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1:59.647s 5 Fernandez/Dovizioso N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 1:59.758s 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP26) 1:59.803s 7 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) 2:00.303s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 2:00.894s 9 Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 2:03.203s

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024).

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.