Mika Kallio was a surprise addition to KTM’s Sepang MotoGP Shakedown line-up, returning to the RC16 alongside regular test riders Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa.

Interestingly, these images suggest Kallio was running without a ride-height or holeshot device.

With ride-height systems set to be banned from the 2027 MotoGP regulations, this immediately prompted speculation that the Finn could be testing at least some items for KTM’s future 850cc machinery.

Suspicions first emerged during practice starts at the end of day one. While Espargaro’s 2026-spec RC16 lowered as usual, Mika Kallio attempted a race start at a standard ride height, resulting in a wheelie:

Mika Kallio practice start, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Pol Espargaro practice start, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Mika Kallio practice start, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Mika Kallio practice start wheelie, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Reviewing images from earlier in the day then showed that, on corner exit, Kallio’s bike again appeared to remain at normal height, in contrast to Pedrosa’s lowered RC16:

Mika Kallio, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Dani Pedrosa, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

Kallio then looks to have continued at ‘normal height’ during the start of day two:



KTM became the first manufacturer to run an 850cc MotoGP engine on track last December at Jerez, with Espargaro completing the initial outing.

When asked by Crash.net whether Kallio had tested the 850cc engine during Thursday’s shakedown running, KTM explained that Kallio was present primarily to assist with the workload of Espargaro and Pedrosa - but would also “test items that are in an earlier development stage that don’t need an ultimate stress test”.

While no confirmation was given, the wording leaves open the possibility that those ‘earlier development stage’ items involve KTM’s 2027 project.

If the Finn is riding without a ride-height device - and either reduced engine power or an 850cc engine - it would also explain the 4-5 second lap time gap to the other KTMs.

What is clear is that Kallio is still riding with Michelin tyres, rather than the Pirelli rubber to be introduced under the next-generation regulations.