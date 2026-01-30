Fabio Quartararo debuts new look at Sepang MotoGP test

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo has hit the track aboard a MotoGP bike for the first time in 2026 at the Sepang Shakedown test, and has shown off a new look for his YZR-M1.

Quartararo didn’t ride on the first day of the test, but ventured out on day two, sporting new pink colours in his number, and in the design on his helmet boots and gloves.

Quartararo was in Jakarta last week for the Monster Energy Yamaha team launch ahead of the start of testing, and his designs there all featured his traditional red colour.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

However, the new pink colour seen in Sepang is not likely to be used in the 2026 MotoGP season itself. Quartararo used green in his personal designs during testing last year, but they were replaced by the red for the first race in Thailand.

The reveal of Quartararo’s 2026 testing colours has come a day after it was reported by Motorsport.com that the French rider has decided on Honda for his MotoGP future and that he will move there from Yamaha, where he’s been since the beginning of his premier class career in 2019, at the end of 2026.

Quartararo has been joined on-track on Friday in Sepang by the rest of the Yamaha riders, with Alex Rins and Jack Miller making their first appearance of the Shakedown today. Test rider Augusto Fernandez and 2026 rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu were the only Yamaha riders to go out on Thursday.

The Shakedown test will conclude on 31 January before the first official test of 2026 runs from 3–5 February.