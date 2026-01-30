Valentino Rossi has finally ridden the Mandalika circuit, having retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021, just months before the Indonesian venue made its grand prix debut.

“I wish Valentino Rossi all the best in his retirement [but] the whole country is extremely sad that he announced his retirement just before the [debut MotoGP] event in Mandalika," the circuit CEO said at the time.

"Of course, we would love to have him in the circuit, even if he could just come and test. We would welcome him with open arms. Our door will always be open for him."

That moment finally arrived, and the nine-time world champion took to the track on an R1 alongside his VR46 Academy riders during a pre-Sepang training trip organised by team title sponsor Pertamina.

Valentino Rossi, who won the 1997 Indonesian 125cc Grand Prix at Sentul, said: “The Mandalika circuit is great. I like it a lot because the layout is very fun, very fast and flowing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Also the asphalt is very good, the grip, with no bumps.”

Also present were the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, who will now head to Malaysia for next week’s official MotoGP test at Sepang.

Valentino Rossi at Mandalika (pic: Pertamina).

While his own grand prix career is over, Rossi hopes Mandalika can play a key role in developing future Indonesian talent.

“There are a lot of young Indonesian riders dreaming about MotoGP,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“They have to try and give the maximum because now they have a MotoGP track to help grow up.

"Also, everybody wants to have an Indonesian rider at the top level. So I think it’s the right moment.”