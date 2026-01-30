Lewis Hamilton beaten by F1 rival to MotoGP team ownership

The investor group lead by Guenther Steiner has successfully completed its acquisition of the Tech3 KTM MotoGP team.

The takeover of the Tech3 team began last year, involving Ikon Capital, Bolt Ventures, and Main Street Advisors.

Tech3 has now confirmed the acquisition by the consortium has been completed ahead of the beginning of the 2026 MotoGP season on 27 February – 1 March in Thailand.

“It’s a very exciting time to be entering MotoGP, and it was important to Ikon Capital and me to bring together a group of like-minded investors who share a long-term vision for the Tech3 team,” said Guenther Steiner, now the CEO of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team.

“We are joined by a strong group that understands motorsport, brings genuine value-added capabilities, and shares our core values. Just as importantly, we are committed to preserving Tech3’s heritage while taking a measured, strategic approach to growth. This is about building on what already works, and I’m looking forward to working together to shape the team’s future.”

Guenther Steiner, Richard Coleman, Herve Poncharal at 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, grid… © Gold & Goose

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer at MotoGP, added: “Having an investor group of this stature acquire a team is a strong endorsement for MotoGP and for the championship’s trajectory of global growth.

“We are excited to welcome the group to the paddock and look forward to working in partnership to bring the championship to new audiences around the world.”

In addition to Ikon, Bolt, and Main Street, there are several other investors listed in Tech3’s statement confirming the completion of the acquisition.

Among those names is F1 driver Pierre Gasly, the Alpine driver beating Lewis Hamilton – who was previously linked with a potential buy-out of the Gresini Racing team – to owning a piece of a MotoGP team.

The Tech3 statement says that its new ownership, combined with the ownership of the championship by Liberty Media, gives MotoGP “a unique opportunity to grow its North American and Asian footprint, draw widespread appeal to a sport that has traditionally attracted European fans and motorcycle enthusiasts, and invest in the institutionalization efforts necessary to build the value of the World Championship and its competing teams.”

Tech3’s contract with KTM in MotoGP is due to expire at the end of the 2026 season. Now-former owner Herve Poncharal insisted often during 2025 that the team’s priority was to continue with KTM into the new 850cc regulations which begin in 2027, although there were persistent reports throughout last year that the team’s new ownership would be interested in changing brands.

KTM became the first MotoGP manufacturer to test its 850cc bike at the end of 2025 in a private test at Jerez. It is also possible that KTM is testing an 850cc bike on Michelin tyres at this week’s Sepang Shakedown test – Mika Kallio was pictured riding a KTM without using ride height or holeshot devices.