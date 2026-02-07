Jorge Martin makes 2026 Aprilia MotoGP debut in wake of winter surgery

One-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin made his 2026 Aprilia debut at the official season launch in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday after missing testing through injury.

The factory Aprilia rider endured a torrid first season with the Italian brand last year, competing in just seven rounds after suffering numerous serious injuries.

Jorge Martin competed in the final round of the campaign and the post-season test in Valencia last November, as he looked to be heading in the right direction with his physical recovery.

However, he required two surgeries in December on pre-existing injuries, which was kept under wraps through Aprilia’s launch event last year.

Prior to the first pre-season test at Sepang this week, Aprilia announced that Martin would need to watch it from the sidelines due to his recovery.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear at this stage if he will be fit enough to take part in the upcoming Buriram test ahead of the new campaign starting in Thailand at the end of the month.

However, on Saturday at the official 2026 season launch event, Martin made his first appearance on the RS-GP this year during a demonstration run through the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

“The first corner I had to put the foot down, otherwise I would have crashed again,” Martin said on stage at the launch event.

“Marco was showing me the lines, and it was a good ride.

“I won the 2018 world championship [in Moto3] here in Malaysia.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Being here brings me a lot of memories, and to ride here in Kuala Lumpur is amazing.

“So, I don’t think there’s a better place to start the 2026 season and to ride a MotoGP bike again.

“So, really happy to do it.”

Martin has been at the centre of rider market speculation in recent weeks, with the Spaniard reported to be near a deal to join Yamaha in 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aprilia has already re-signed Marco Bezzecchi for two more years, announcing that ahead of the opening day of Sepang testing.

With Martin set to leave Aprilia, double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia linked to the second factory RS-GP.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola was very complimentary of Bagnaia’s race pace during the Sepang test, further intensifying these links.