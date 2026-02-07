Guenther Steiner ‘like a MotoGP rookie’: ‘Normally I give them a hard time!’

Tech3 MotoGP team owner Guenther Steiner made his first public appearance in his new role on Saturday at the official season launch in Malaysia, where he noted he “felt like a rookie”.

The ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss led a consortium in buying out the Tech3 team from Herve Poncharal last summer for €20 million.

The takeover was officially completed last week, with a number of new investors revealed, including Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly.

The move marked the first major sign of MotoGP owner Liberty Media’s influence in making the series more commercially interesting to outside investment.

Steiner took over as CEO of Tech3 officially at the start of this year, with the Italian making his first appearance in team colours on Saturday during the 2026 MotoGP season launch event in Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s fantastic that all of these people came out to support MotoGP,” he said.

“I’m just finding my way, but it’s very exciting.

“I’m an old guy, you see, so to learn something new is pretty cool. So, I’m pretty happy to be here.

“Normally, I give a hard time to the rookie. I think now the guys will give me a hard time.

“I try to learn quickly and I’m very humble.

“I’m very thankful for everything. I’m the rookie, I know that. It’s pretty nice to be a rookie at 60 years old. I feel young again, this is very important!”

Despite the change of ownership, nothing fundamental changes with the Tech3 team this season from the racing side.

It will field an unchanged line-up of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales, as well as continuing with factory KTM machinery.

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon noted during the team’s launch event last month that the transitional nature of the winter was “strange” for the squad.

With Steiner acting as CEO, Richard Coleman will come in as team principal in 2026, with Goyon continuing in his role as team manager.

This year marks the final season of Tech3’s current contract with KTM, though Pit Beirer claimed last month that Steiner has already told him he would like to continue with the Austrian manufacturer.