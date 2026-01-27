FIRST LOOK: Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini launch new Tech3 MotoGP era

These are the 2026 MotoGP colours for Tech3 KTM riders Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini, unveiled today in an online presentation alongside the Factory team.

While the familiar Red Bull look remains, it’s a new era for the French-based team after a consortium led by ex-F1 team manager Guenther Steiner acquired ownership from Tech3 founder Herve Poncharal on January 1.

Richard Coleman takes on the role of team principal, with Poncharal on hand as a consultant.

Nicolas Goyon remains as team manager, while multiple MotoGP race winners Vinales and Bastianini start their second seasons on the RC16.

Maverick Vinales and crew chief Manu Cazeaux - who moved together from Aprilia - pulled KTM out of its early 2025 hole and should have been rewarded with a runner-up finish in Qatar, only for a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

But the performance proved the RC16 could compete, spurring the likes of factory star Pedro Acosta on to greater things, while Vinales’ season was ruined by a serious shoulder injury in the wet at Sachsenring.

The 31-year-old later made several attempts to return, but could finish no higher than 13th.

However, Vinales insists he’ll be fit for the new season and his signalled his intentions by partnering with former rival and triple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo as a ‘performance coach’ for 2026.

Enea Bastianini, left out of Ducati by the arrival of Marc Marquez, took much longer to adapt, but dramatically hit his stride with a Sprint rostrum at Brno, having finished no higher than ninth in the previous eleven rounds.

A grand prix podium followed a few rounds later in Catalunya, but Bastianini then suddenly split from crew chief Alberto Giribuola when it became clear he was moving to Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pramac for 2026.

Bastianini didn’t fight for the rostrum again, continuing to struggle with qualifying for the remainder of the season. He will work with Brad Binder’s former crew chief Andres Madrid this year.

Vinales and Bastianini are yet to sign for the new 2027 MotoGP era, with Tech3 likewise yet to confirm its future choice of machinery. 

However, Vinales is already being linked with a move to the factory KTM team in 2027, should Acosta depart...

The current Tech3 team-mates will ride in their new livery for the first time during the forthcoming Sepang test, from February 3-5.

