These are the latest Red Bull KTM Factory colours that Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder will hope to take to the top step of the MotoGP podium for the first time since 2022.

The latest livery was unveiled in an online presentation, alongside the Tech3 team, ahead of the Sepang tests.

KTM’s last MotoGP win was in the hands of Miguel Oliveira, with the second of Binder’s victories dating back to mid-2021.

Rising star Pedro Acosta, meanwhile, is long overdue a debut MotoGP victory, finishing runner-up six times (including Sprints) on his way to KTM’s best-yet fourth in last year’s rider’s standings.

An early Acosta challenge will also be essential if KTM is to stand any chance of retaining the double world champion, who held talks with VR46 last season and has recently been linked with the factory Ducati team, for the new 2027 850cc era.

With KTM’s winter development hamstrung by the company’s financial crisis, Acosta appeared disillusioned by the RC16’s uncompetitive form in the early rounds.

But new Tech3 signing Maverick Vinales showed the bike could be competitive, spurring Acosta on to deliver twelve rostrums (Sprint and GP) in the second half of the season.

Narrowly missing out on victory on several occasions, Acosta and KTM’s turnaround nonetheless saw the 21-year-old outscore all except Marco Bezzecchi during the second half of the season.

But the breakthrough never arrived for Brad Binder, KTM’s top rider in the world championship from 2021-2024, and he suffered his first podium-less season as a premier-class rider.

That has prompted a change of crew chief for 2026, with Phil Marron pairing up with the South African, while Andres Madrid moves to Tech3 and Enea Bastianini.

2026 will be KTM’s tenth season in MotoGP, all with title sponsorship from Red Bull.

KTM's financial upheaval has cast doubt on its premier-class future, but the factory was the first to put a 2027-spec 850cc engine on track at Jerez last December.

No KTM riders have so far been signed for 2027.