WATCH LIVE: Red Bull KTM & Tech3 unveil 2026 MotoGP liveries

KTM will unveil the 2026 liveries for both of its MotoGP teams during an online presentation today at 10am CET (9am UK).

All four RC16s will again carry Red Bull title backing, with Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder forming the factory line-up while Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini begin their second seasons at Tech3, now under a new ownership structure led by Guenther Steiner.

Watch the launch live below:

Remote video URL

Hampered by a winter financial crisis, KTM’s MotoGP project lost ground to its rivals at the start of 2025.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Acosta had arrived at the factory team hoping to fight for victories but was no higher than eighth in the opening grands prix, with long-time KTM leader Binder also struggling.

As frustration grew, it was Vinales who made the breakthrough.

“Maverick saved our butt,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer told Speedweek recently.

“The riders were starting to think the bike wasn’t good and that we didn’t have any new equipment.

“Maverick, on the other hand, kept saying the bike was good enough to get on the podium.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Working closely with crew chief Manu Cazeaux to extract speed from the RC16, the former Yamaha and Aprilia race winner sensationally led the Qatar Grand Prix, only to be stripped of an eventual runner-up finish due to a tyre pressure infringement.

But the performance proved the RC16’s potential, prompting Beirer to challenge Acosta:

“I said to him: ‘You’re damn good. You’re the future of this sport. We all know that. You’re someone who can reach Marc Marquez’s level.

“But first, you have to be the best KTM. Then we can talk about the bike.”

Acosta rose to the challenge, incorporating Vinales’ riding and set-up strengths to claim several fourth places before Vinales suffered serious shoulder injuries at Sachsenring.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But Acosta’s momentum continued, and he celebrated KTM’s first official podium of the season at round 12, in Brno.

That ignited a second-half charge that took Acosta to a new KTM high of fourth in the world championship, but the wait for a first MotoGP victory continued.

Vinales struggled with his shoulder for the rest of the year, while Binder suffered a podium-less season on the way to 11th.

Bastianini enjoyed a mid-season breakthrough with a Grand Prix and Sprint podium, but faded after losing crew chief Alberto Giribuola, who will work with Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac in 2026.

For the final year of the 1000cc era, Bastianini will be paired with former Binder crew chief Andres Madrid, while Phil Marron joins Binder’s side of the garage.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Like most of the grid, all four KTM riders are out of contract at the end of this season, with Acosta - who held talks with VR46 last season - already linked with Ducati for 2027.