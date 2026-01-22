KTM MotoGP boss reveals how Maverick Vinales “saved our butt”

KTM MotoGP boss Pit Beirer says Maverick Vinales “saved our butt” at the start of the 2025 season, as its other riders “were starting to think the bike wasn’t good”.

The 10-time grand prix winner switched to KTM last season with the Tech3 squad and emerged early on as its leading light.

After a tough pre-season, in which KTM made little progress with its RC16, Maverick Vinales fought for victory at round four in Qatar and took the chequered flag in second place.

Though he was stripped of that podium due to a tyre pressure penalty, his direction with set-up became the template for his KTM stablemates to follow.

“Maverick saved our butt,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer told Speedweek.

“The riders were starting to think the bike wasn’t good and we didn’t have any new equipment.

“Maverick, on the other hand, kept saying the bike was good enough to get on the podium.”

Injury at the German Grand Prix derailed Vinales’ season, but updates to the KTM after the summer break led to Pedro Acosta becoming a regular podium challenger.

The sit-down with Acosta that changed his mentality

Vinales’ form in the first part of 2025 ultimately put more pressure on Acosta.

Beirer reveals a conversation he had with the Spaniard during this period following Vinales’ strong results.

“I was sitting with him in the truck and said to him: 'Hey mate, you're damn good. You're the future of this sport. We all know that. You're someone who can reach Marc Marquez's level.

“But if you're as good as you think you are, then first you have to be the best KTM.

“Maverick Vinales is constantly ahead of you, and you think you can't ride the bike.

“If Vinales finishes fourth or fifth, then you have to finish fourth or fifth too, maybe even third.

“And then we can talk about the bike.

“But right now, we first have to make sure you're the best KTM.

“Then we'll see how big the gap to the Ducati and Marc Marquez really is.”

Acosta eventually ended the season as KTM’s top rider in fourth in the standings.